Alyssa Hughes, 8, of Barboursville speaks to Santa Claus as the Gallaher Village Neighborhood Association conducts a "Cookies and Cocoa with Santa" event on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, at Gallaher Village Square in Huntington.
Sydney Vickers, 4, of Huntington takes part in a foam "snowball" fight as the Gallaher Village Neighborhood Association conducts a "Cookies and Cocoa with Santa" event on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, at Gallaher Village Square in Huntington.
Santa Claus, right, speaks to Ted Grant of Huntington as the Gallaher Village Neighborhood Association conducts a "Cookies and Cocoa with Santa" event on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, at Gallaher Village Square in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — The Gallaher Village Neighborhood Association hosted a Cookies and Cocoa with Santa event Sunday evening at at Gallaher Village Square near 911 Center. A drive-thru option was also offered.
