HUNTINGTON — Ronald McDonald House Charities of Huntington will host Cookies with Santa and Superheroes, will be presented by Dinsmore, from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at First Presbyterian Church, located at 1015 5th Ave. in Huntington.
The fundraiser costs $5 per person and offers cookies, crafts, and opportunities to take photos with Santa and superheroes from Heroes4Higher.
The proceeds will benefit Ronald McDonald House, a home away from home for families with children facing life-threatening illnesses.