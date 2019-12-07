HUNTINGTON — Ronald McDonald House Charities of Huntington will host Cookies with Santa and Superheroes, will be presented by Dinsmore, from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at First Presbyterian Church, located at 1015 5th Ave. in Huntington.

The fundraiser costs $5 per person and offers cookies, crafts, and opportunities to take photos with Santa and superheroes from Heroes4Higher.

The proceeds will benefit Ronald McDonald House, a home away from home for families with children facing life-threatening illnesses.

