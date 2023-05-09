Cancer survivor Charles Grubb stirs a pot filled with freshly cut vegetables as the West Virginia Hospital Association conducts the “Cooking for Life” class to kick off National Hospital Week on Monday at Huntington’s Kitchen.
Cancer survivor Irene Taylor, right, laughs while spending the evening with her granddaughter Olivia Taylor as the West Virginia Hospital Association conducts the “Cooking for Life” class to kick off National Hospital Week on Monday at Huntington’s Kitchen.
Cancer survivor Erin O'Dell, left, and Bryan O'Dell listen as the West Virginia Hospital Association conducts the "Cooking for Life" class to kick off National Hospital Week on Monday, May 8, 2023, at Huntington's Kitchen.
Jessie Owens, Ewards Comprehensive Caner Center oncology dietitian, speaks as the West Virginia Hospital Association conducts the "Cooking for Life" class to kick off National Hospital Week on Monday, May 8, 2023, at Huntington's Kitchen.
Cancer survivor Irene Taylor, left, and her granddaughter Olivia Taylor chop vegetables as the West Virginia Hospital Association conducts the "Cooking for Life" class to kick off National Hospital Week on Monday, May 8, 2023, at Huntington's Kitchen.
HUNTINGTON — Mountain Health Network and the West Virginia Hospital Association kicked off National Hospital Week on Monday with the Cooking for Life event at Huntington’s Kitchen in downtown Huntington.
The event brought together cancer patients and survivors to learn about the benefits of nutrition and healthy eating. Jim Kaufman, president and CEO of the West Virginia Hospital Association, said that the event is one of many across the state that hospitals are hosting to expand care outside of the four walls of the hospital.
Kaufman said hospitals in the state are working creatively to bring preventive care to communities of patients outside of a physical hospital. Usually within a building, Kaufman said hospitals in the state are becoming more proactive.
“The question has become how can we do this long term,” Kaufman said.
Jessie Owens, the Edwards Comprehensive Cancer Center’s oncology dietitian, led a group in a short educational discussion on the types of food and ingredients to avoid or incorporate more of. The group cooked turkey spaghetti with whole-grain noodles and vegetables, which included some of the recommended types of food to cook.
Owens said these guidelines are crucial for cancer patients and survivors but also apply to the general population. Guidelines include eating five servings of fruits and vegetables daily, avoiding added sugars and eating healthy proteins like turkey, chicken and tofu instead of red meat.
“Try to think of meat as the side dish instead of the whole meal,” Owens said.
Owens said one of the most essential factors in a nutritious diet is getting at least 25-35 grams of fiber daily.
Erin O’Dell, who was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2021 and is in remission, joined the class with her husband. In a speech to the group, she credited Cabell-Huntington Hospital with creating support programs that helped her during her recovery process.
