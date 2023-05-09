The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Mountain Health Network and the West Virginia Hospital Association kicked off National Hospital Week on Monday with the Cooking for Life event at Huntington’s Kitchen in downtown Huntington.

The event brought together cancer patients and survivors to learn about the benefits of nutrition and healthy eating. Jim Kaufman, president and CEO of the West Virginia Hospital Association, said that the event is one of many across the state that hospitals are hosting to expand care outside of the four walls of the hospital.

