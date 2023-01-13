Riley Blankenship, left, and Ava Johnson prepare a salad during a “Teen Cooking Class” sponsored by WVU Extension Service Family Nutrition Program on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, at the Barboursville Public Library.
Health Educator Kandi Messinger, left, assists Sadie Spurgeon, center, and Ali Bishop as they make creamy alfredo during a “Teen Cooking Class” sponsored by WVU Extension Service Family Nutrition Program on Thursday at the Barboursville Public Library.
Health Educator Kandi Messinger goes over recipes during a “Teen Cooking Class” sponsored by WVU Extension Service Family Nutrition Program on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, at the Barboursville Public Library.
Andrea Roberts helps participants chop vegetables during a “Teen Cooking Class” sponsored by WVU Extension Service Family Nutrition Program on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, at the Barboursville Public Library.
Riley Blankenship, left, and Ava Johnson prepare a salad during a “Teen Cooking Class” sponsored by WVU Extension Service Family Nutrition Program on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, at the Barboursville Public Library.
Health Educator Kandi Messinger, left, assists Sadie Spurgeon, center, and Ali Bishop as they make creamy alfredo during a “Teen Cooking Class” sponsored by WVU Extension Service Family Nutrition Program on Thursday at the Barboursville Public Library.
Health Educator Kandi Messinger goes over recipes during a “Teen Cooking Class” sponsored by WVU Extension Service Family Nutrition Program on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, at the Barboursville Public Library.
Andrea Roberts helps participants chop vegetables during a “Teen Cooking Class” sponsored by WVU Extension Service Family Nutrition Program on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, at the Barboursville Public Library.
BARBOURSVILLE — Local youth put their chef skills to the test Thursday, as West Virginia University Extension Office hosted a teen cooking class.
Taking place at the Barboursville Public Library, nine young chefs prepared alfredo, mac and cheese, a salad with fresh vegetable and some smoothies Thursday evening. Each participant was also given a recipe book.
The class will continue each Thursday, with a new group of participants still being selected for February’s classes. Those interested in participating in a future class should call 304-736-4621.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.