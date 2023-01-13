The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

BARBOURSVILLE — Local youth put their chef skills to the test Thursday, as West Virginia University Extension Office hosted a teen cooking class.

Taking place at the Barboursville Public Library, nine young chefs prepared alfredo, mac and cheese, a salad with fresh vegetable and some smoothies Thursday evening. Each participant was also given a recipe book.

