Tourism Secretary Chelsea Ruby talks about the $10 million in upgrades planned for Coopers Rock State Forest during an unveiling ceremony this week, as Gov. Jim Justice and Babydog look on. The project will include stargazing cabins and will double the capacity of the park’s campground.
An artist's rendering of one of the new stargazing cabins planned for Coopers Rock State Forest.
An artist's rendering of the 15 new cabins planned for Coopers Rock State Forest. Five of the cabins will be equipped with skylights and telescopes for stargazing.
One of the state’s most visited sites, Coopers Rock State Forest, will receive $10 million in upgrades over the next couple of years.
Gov. Jim Justice announced the upgrades this week, while also reporting that first-quarter revenues are outpacing pre-pandemic levels by more than 200% for the state park.
“This place is a true gem for our state. It has always been one of the most visited areas in the state,” Commerce Secretary James Bailey said. “It’s about to get a whole lot better.”
The project will include 15 new cabins, the first five of which will be “stargazing cabins,” and will double the capacity at McCollum Campground by adding 25 additional sites and a bathhouse. It also calls for a new pedestrian bridge to the main overlook, as well as infrastructure improvements like a new wastewater treatment plant.
“We’ve just become really proud of our own pond. That’s all we’ve done. Literally people are coming to our parks like crazy right now. You can’t even get a place in our parks today,” Justice said during an unveiling ceremony on Tuesday.
The five stargazing cabins will be built along the main ridge between Raven Rock and the main overlook, Tourism Secretary Chelsea Ruby said. The cabins will be located in a prime spot to provide unique stargazing opportunities and fully equipped with skylights and telescopes for viewing some of the darkest skies on the East Coast, she said.
“We need unique lodging. Some of the most popular things we have in our state are the fire towers and special campsites. People want something that is different, something they can’t get in other places,” Ruby said.
The park’s main overlook, which has been under repair, is expected to be reopened by May 1. The new pedestrian bridge leading to the main overlook is expected to be completed by August 2024.
Ruby said the improvements come on the heels of more than $150 million worth of construction projects in the state park system since Justice took office. The renovations, along with increased marketing, have resulted in unprecedented growth, she said.
“We’ve done $150 million in our state parks in the last couple of years. I am certain that is more than in any other state in the country has done in recent years in state parks,” Ruby said. “It seems like we’ve done dozens and dozens of ribbon cuttings.”
Online reservations for 2023 are already outpacing 2022, which was a record-breaking year, Ruby said. First quarter 2023 online revenue is 200% over pre-pandemic levels, she said.
In addition, self-sufficiency continues to climb, reaching an all-time high of 74% in 2022, Division of Natural Resources Director Brett McMillion said.
“Gov. Justice is the guy who has given the staff the ability, drive and push to get to these levels. I hope the citizens and all of our guests understand that philosophy because it takes someone with that vision to make these parks so successful,” he said.
Established in 1936 and named after a fugitive who once used it as a hideout, Coopers Rock State Forest boasts 13,000 acres and some of the most iconic views in West Virginia. Located just off Interstate 68, about 13 miles from Morgantown in Bruceton Mills, the park features canyon overlooks, historical sites, picnic shelters, 50 miles of hiking and biking trails, sandstone cliffs for climbing and bouldering, cross-country ski terrain, a lake perfect for reeling in trout and a nearby river for rafting.
Roger Adkins covers politics for HD Media. He can be reached at 304-348-4814 or email radkins@hdmediallc.com. Follow @RadkinsWV on Twitter.
