MILTON — The Milton Corn Maze, which opened for the season in mid-September, is gearing up for busier times as Halloween approaches.
After concerns they wouldn’t be able to open this year due to inclement weather, including two floods and two windstorms, Kim Cooper, who owns the property and operates the maze, said he was glad to get the attraction up and running.
“There was some damage that we had to that we had to mitigate. It did cause some concerns, but we got everything fixed,” he said.
Cooper Family Farms is now making plans for their “Field of Screams” themed maze near the end of the month.
“It’s going to hit all five of your senses,” Cooper said. “You’ll be going in and out of the maze several times to several different stations that have different themes, and there will be quite a few electronic elements.”
The regular operating hours for the Corn Maze are 5-10 p.m. Friday, noon-10 p.m. Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday, and weekdays by reservation only.
The Field of Screams runs the final two weekends in October, Friday and Saturday 7:30 p.m. until late. Sunday hours of operation will remain the same, 1-5 p.m.
The last day for the Corn Maze is Sunday, Oct. 31.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.