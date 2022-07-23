HUNTINGTON — For the second year, the United Way of the River Cities hosted a cornhole tournament to raise much-needed operating funds, officials said.
The 2022 River Cities Cornhole Classic took place Saturday at the nonprofit organization’s green space at 820 Madison Ave. in Huntington.
"It's friendly, non-sanctioned cornhole tournament competition that offers the opportunity for people to come out, toss some bean bags and have some fun, all while raising money for the United Way of the River Cities," said Carol Bailey, executive director.
Last year, the event raised over $25,000, according to Bailey.
"This year, we are already ahead of that, and very proud of it," she said.
Funds raised through the tournament will support the United Way of the River Cities’ community safety-net and impact funds through grants to local nonprofits in the areas of health, education and financial stability.
The competition featured 64 teams in the match, with the $50-a-team buy-in going toward the organization that offers services for residents in need in Cabell, Lincoln, Mason and Wayne counties in West Virginia and Lawrence County in Ohio.
Jonathan Chinn, a 15-year employee of Armstrong Group in Huntington, says he came back with his teammate Michael Witt, a 24-year employee, to defend their championship win from a year ago.
"We were one of three champions from the three divisions last year," Chinn said. "This is a good event to participate with the community and give back to the United Way and to give to those who really need it."
Witt said while the double-elimination contest is friendly, it's also competitive.
"We are competitive as well, so we hope to do well," he said. "It's also a great feeling to support an organization that does so much great work in the community."
Bailey said the tournament grew from 48 teams last year.
"It was so successful, and there was even more interest this year," she said. "Some sponsor organizations had their own in-house qualifying matches, with the winners coming to our tournament today."
Trophies were awarded for first-, second- and third-place finishers.
"The support from this event helps the United Way further support the community," Bailey said. "The community tells us what the areas of interest are, where they want us to direct our resources toward and problems we need to solve, all in the name of making our community better for everyone. It's very much a joint effort."
Bailey added that the United Way of the River Cities is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year. For more information, visit unitedwayrivercities.org.
Fred Pace is the business reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him at Facebook.com/FredPaceHD and via Twitter @FredPaceHD.
Fred has been in the newspaper industry for 30+ years. He continues to be excited to bring readers news that only comes thru local journalism.
“Being able to share the passion felt by entrepreneurs in our community with readers is exciting,” he said.
