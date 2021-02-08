CHARLESTON — New confirmed coronavirus cases in West Virginia sharply declined last week and the number of deaths were the lowest since early December.
There were nearly 2,700 confirmed cases, down 30% from the previous week. Deaths linked to COVID-19 dropped to 107 from a record of 206 one month ago. Hospitalizations declined to 375 coronavirus patients on Monday, far below the record of 818 in early January, but still higher than early fall 2020.
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed two new COVID-19 deaths Monday, both from Berkeley County.
Cases per county: Barbour (1,153), Berkeley (9,241), Boone (1,484), Braxton (756), Brooke (1,946), Cabell (7,312), Calhoun (217), Clay (361), Doddridge (432), Fayette (2,507), Gilmer (659), Grant (1,019), Greenbrier (2,326), Hampshire (1,449), Hancock (2,535), Hardy (1,242), Harrison (4,631), Jackson (1,614), Jefferson (3,451), Kanawha (11,445), Lewis (928), Lincoln (1,165), Logan (2,553), Marion (3,514), Marshall (2,914), Mason (1,709), McDowell (1,304), Mercer (4,015), Mineral (2,531), Mingo (2,008), Monongalia (7,365), Monroe (910), Morgan (891), Nicholas (1,102), Ohio (3,478), Pendleton (601), Pleasants (779), Pocahontas (569), Preston (2,468), Putnam (3,962), Raleigh (4,355), Randolph (2,283), Ritchie (582), Roane (477), Summers (682), Taylor (1,042), Tucker (477), Tyler (591), Upshur (1,578), Wayne (2,483), Webster (275), Wetzel (1,030), Wirt (332), Wood (6,709), Wyoming (1,664).
More than 112,400 residents aged 65 and older have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
The state of Ohio saw 1,926 new COVID-19 cases Monday with 36 new deaths, Gov. Mike DeWine announced. More than 1 million first doses of vaccine have been administered in the state.
Kentucky on Monday reported its lowest daily number of new COVID-19 cases since the day after Christmas, continuing a downward trend still marred by high death counts, Gov. Andy Beshear said.
The governor reported 1,003 new coronavirus cases in Kentucky and 40 more virus-related deaths. The statewide rate of people testing positive for COVID-19 was 7.78%, the lowest since Nov. 10.
Weekly numbers of new virus cases have declined in Kentucky for four straight weeks for the first time since the outset of the pandemic, Beshear said. The statewide positivity rate also has fallen for four consecutive weeks.
"We're moving in the right direction," the governor said at a news conference.
Beshear credited mask wearing and adherence to social distancing for the improving trends but added: "Remember it's fragile. We let our guard down, everything changes."
But the state's virus-related death rate remains too high, the governor said.
With the 40 additional deaths announced Monday, the state's death toll rose to at least 4,091 since the pandemic began. Kentucky has reported more than 378,000 virus cases. Boyd County has 4,420 cases, 13 of which were newly reported Monday.