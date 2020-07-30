HUNTINGTON — The number of cases of the novel coronavirus continues to increase in the Tri-State.
In West Virginia, the Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported 96 new cases of COVID-19 in the state Thursday, for a total of 6,422. There were three new deaths reported, for a total of 115.
The deaths included a 59-year-old man and an 85-year-old woman from Logan County.
Cases per county (case confirmed by lab test/probable case) are: Barbour (29/0), Berkeley (615/22), Boone (71/0), Braxton (8/0), Brooke (53/1), Cabell (300/9), Calhoun (6/0), Clay (17/0), Doddridge (4/0), Fayette (124/0), Gilmer (16/0), Grant (65/1), Greenbrier (84/0), Hampshire (70/0), Hancock (89/3), Hardy (53/1), Harrison (175/1), Jackson (157/0), Jefferson (281/5), Kanawha (743/13), Lewis (25/1), Lincoln (55/1), Logan (112/0), Marion (166/4), Marshall (119/2), Mason (45/0), McDowell (20/1), Mercer (128/0), Mineral (102/2), Mingo (111/2), Monongalia (853/16), Monroe (18/1), Morgan (24/1), Nicholas (29/1), Ohio (244/0), Pendleton (36/1), Pleasants (6/1), Pocahontas (40/1), Preston (98/22), Putnam (151/1), Raleigh (151/5), Randolph (203/3), Ritchie (3/0), Roane (14/0), Summers (5/0), Taylor (45/1), Tucker (9/0), Tyler (12/0), Upshur (36/2), Wayne (176/2), Webster (3/0), Wetzel (40/0), Wirt (6/0), Wood (220/11) and Wyoming (19/0).
The Cabell-Huntington Health Department reported that 132 of the county’s cases are active, while 172 have recovered.
In Ohio, the Lawrence County Health Department reported six new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, ranging in age from 19 to 80. The county has reported a total of 223 cases, with 154 out of isolation.
Statewide, there were 89,626 cases reported as of 2 p.m. Thursday, with 3,442 deaths related to the virus.
In Kentucky, the Ashland-Boyd County Health Department reported two new cases of COVID-19, for a total of 163. The new cases — a 39-year-old woman and a 31-year-old man — are both isolating at home.
Statewide, there were 29,386 cases, 659 of which were newly reported Thursday. Twenty-two of the new cases were from children age 5 and younger, according to a news release from Gov. Andy Beshear’s office.
There were also seven new deaths reported Thursday, for a total of 731. The new deaths included an 82-year-old man from Greenup County.
At least 7,590 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus, the release said.
Nearly 66,000 new cases of COVID-19 were reported across the U.S. on Thursday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, bringing the nation’s total number of cases to 4,405,932. There have been 150,283 deaths related to the virus.
The Associated Press reports that for most people, the novel coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover from the virus.