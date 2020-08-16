HUNTINGTON — In March, dozens of retail shops and restaurants in Huntington closed their doors to the public as the coronavirus outbreak hit the Mountain State, many of which began seeking relief from the city to keep them afloat.
On Monday, Huntington City Council adopted an ordinance eliminating the city’s business and occupation tax for retail and restaurants through the end of September, a sister ordinance to one passed in March that halted the taxes through June.
“I’ve had an opportunity to be able to speak to some retail owners, and I asked, ‘Is this helpful?’ Without fail, they said their margins are so tight that every little bit helps,” Mayor Steve Williams said. “And knowing that they can plan accordingly that they don’t have to pay taxes on that which they are earning helps immeasurably. Our retail, our restaurants are suffering. They are what has made this city very, very special in recent years, and we must do everything we can to be able to help them.”
Nomada Bakery at Heritage Station, a relatively new business in the area, faced uncertainty when it was forced to transition to pickup orders during the height of the coronavirus shutdown.
Shawn Schulenberg, co-owner, said the business is appreciative of any assistance, no matter how large or small.
“We are grateful for anything the city can do for local businesses during this time,” he said. “We understand the city needs to pay its bills for the numerous services it provides, but every little bit helps — especially if the mayor and City Council believe they can afford it.”
For Beth Copley, owner of Modern Daisy Boutique on 8th Street downtown, shuttering the doors to the retail shop that has yet to have its first birthday was just as scary as reopening them.
“I opened Modern Daisy in October of last year, so we’ve been open almost a year, and it’s been a tough year, between the pandemic and having to shut down for a couple months then reopen,” Copley said. “I think for retail, it’s really hard anyway, and then you add in a global pandemic and having to shut down, having to shift your business model, it’s really tough.”
Modern Daisy shifted to online sales, and Copley said she chose to keep the store closed to in-person shopping longer than others.
“I stayed closed a little longer probably than I needed to, but I wanted to make sure that I was ready to reopen,” she said. “I was really nervous. I had no clue if people would want to come out and shop, if they would want to shop in person. I had no clue. But I have been busier since we reopened than I was before the shutdown, which has been amazing.”
Copley said the community’s support of the boutique and other small businesses has been wonderful, and she’s thankful for the city’s initiative to eliminate the B&O taxes for another quarter, along with some government aid she’s received.
“I think anything is helpful, and of course it’s better than nothing,” she said. “I think something that could help to bring more business downtown would be to do a sales tax-free weekend, even closer to the holidays, or the parking tickets, even just waiving that, to bring the extra business downtown.”
Williams said the conditions surrounding the virus will be revisited closer to the end of the quarter in September to see if the relief should be extended again.