CHARLESTON — Parties in West Virginia’s ongoing opioid litigation heard several video depositions Wednesday that shed light on the corporate structure of the pharmaceutical companies being sued by the state.
Current and former executives with Teva Pharmaceuticals and companies owned by Allergan Finance LLC explained in the prerecorded video depositions how different branches of their companies interact and function.
The two companies are accused by the state of creating a public nuisance and violating the state’s Consumer Credit and Protection Act by mischaracterizing and failing to disclose the serious risk of addiction of prescription opioid medications.
Phil Rocco, former sales manager for Cephalon, explained in his deposition how sales teams were deployed and the training those on the sales force received. Before becoming a manager, Rocco worked as a sales representative for Cephalon, selling opioid products Actiq and Fentora.
Teva Pharmaceuticals acquired Cephalon in 2011.
Those medications had specific indications for use in breakthrough cancer pain approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Despite that indication, it was common for doctors to prescribe the drug for off-label uses.
Rocco said that decision was up to a physician based on the needs of their patient. Sales representatives, he said, were not allowed to speak with prescribers on off-label uses of the drugs.
Internal training materials presented to the sales force, however, detailed potential off-label uses for the opioids. Rocco said that information was for “background” purposes only.
Rocco also explained how the company rewarded high sales numbers within its sales force. Those responsible for selling high counts of Teva’s drugs would be eligible for monetary bonuses or trips to destinations of their choice on the company’s dime.
When asked if he believed such bonuses incentivized selling more of the drug, whether it was appropriate or not, Rocco said they likely did, but it wasn’t a sales representative’s duty to determine what was appropriate prescribing.
Will Simmons, who served as the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration claims investigator with Allergan, detailed in a video deposition how the company dealt with suspicious orders. An imperfect algorithm would help investigators flag suspicious orders, which were orders for medications that were considered larger than what a prescriber likely would need.
Once an order was flagged, those in Simmons’ office would contact the client and determine if the reason for the order was legitimate. If something was suspicious, Simmons said, a report would be sent to the DEA “telephonically and in writing.”
Simmons said he does not believe pharmaceutical companies have the duty to investigate suspicious orders. Instead, he said, that was the responsibility of the DEA.
Wednesday marked the 23rd day of the opioid trial, which originally was filed by Attorney General Patrick Morrisey in Boone County Circuit Court in 2019. It later was moved to West Virginia’s Mass Litigation Panel, where Mercer Circuit Judge Derek Swope became the presiding judge.
The state alleges the companies overstated the benefits of chronic opioid therapy, and promoted the idea that doctors should prescribe higher dosage amounts without disclosing the greater risk involved.
Attorneys for the pharmaceutical companies have argued that their sales representatives appropriately and legally marketed their opioid medications.
They’ve also argued that their respective opioid medications took up so little of West Virginia’s overall opioid market share that they couldn’t be declared a public nuisance.
The state is seeking an injunction to require the companies to accurately disclose the “significant risk and limited benefits” of opioid drugs, and not to market opioid medications as front-line treatment for chronic pain.
The state additionally wants Swope to assess civil and financial penalties against the companies. Those penalties would be dispersed among 54 of West Virginia’s 55 county governments and other municipal governments.
There originally were three defendants in the lawsuit, but Johnson & Johnson and the state reached a $99 million settlement last month.
Johnson & Johnson is the parent company of Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc., which no longer is a defendant in the case, as per the settlement.
The trial will resume at 8:30 a.m. Thursday.