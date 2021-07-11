HUNTINGTON — Col. Jason Evers, commander of the Huntington District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, will relinquish his command during a ceremony Thursday, July 15, in the Huntington City Hall Auditorium.
Evers will transfer command of the district to Col. Jayson Putnam, who has been serving at the Corps of Engineers’ headquarters in Washington, D.C. Typically, the commander assignment lasts about three years, he said.
Evers assumed command of the Huntington District, with its headquarters in downtown Huntington, on July 17, 2018.
The Huntington District’s territory encompasses 45,000 square miles in parts of five states — West Virginia, Ohio, Kentucky, Virginia and North Carolina. It is responsible for 311 navigable miles of the Ohio River and 98 navigable miles of the Kanawha River. This includes one of the nation’s largest statistical inland ports, the Port of Huntington.
“In the most recent year of data available, more than 69 million tons of commodities, valued at more than $17 billion, passed through our locks and dams on the Ohio and Kanawha rivers, amounting to more than 28,000 lockages,” Evers said. “The locks and dams built and operated by the Corps make efficient, year-round navigation transportation possible not only in the Tri-State area, but across the nation.”
Evers has led the office through a number of projects during his tenure.
“These last three years we have been extremely busy,” Evers said. “Our workload has continued to expand.”
Evers said when you have a workforce of about 900 people and double the workload in any given year, it creates challenges.
“It took innovation and thought for the team to figure out how we are going to deliver these programs and reach across boundaries and contract for resources we need,” he said.
Evers said they also got more opportunities to continue to improve and deliver projects to stakeholders more quickly.
“We are revolutionizing the way we deliver things to the public so that we can realize project benefits sooner and still maintain high quality,” he said.
Evers said the Bipartisan Budget Act of 2018 provided $17.38 billion for disaster recovery nationwide, of which nearly $900 million was given for five projects within the Huntington District’s area of responsibility.
“The projects include $118 million for a flood-proofing project in Johnson County, Kentucky; $80 million of flood proofing in the town of Martin, Kentucky; $574.7 million for Bluestone Dam in Hinton, West Virginia; $96.2 million for Lower Mud River in Milton; and $20 million for a flood-proofing project in McDowell County in West Virginia,” he said.
Evers said just in fiscal year 2018, the district completed 1,158 contract actions valued at over $77 million.
“Of the 1,158 contract actions in the district, over 70 percent of them were awarded to small businesses, proving that small businesses are key to helping the district meet its mission goals,” he said.
Generally, civil works projects take a long time to execute, and Evers said the COVID-19 pandemic made it even more challenging.
“When the pandemic hit in 2020, we have had an 18-month period where we had a majority of our workforce that is responsible for the planning, the design that had to operate under different circumstances,” he said. “You set these aggressive timelines and milestones and then you have this additional condition on top of that, and the team had to manage through it while still safely doing the work that we needed to do.”
In a lot of cases, Corps personnel had to learn new software and skills to be able to operate in a virtual environment when needed.
“It was a very chaotic environment at first, but then it turned into something we were very comfortable operating in,” Evers said. “Now we are moving into that future environment.”
Evers said the Huntington District was approved for one of the first exceptions to policy by the U.S. Department of Defense during the pandemic.
“It allowed teams to continue to move up and down the river and do the maintenance they needed to do,” he said. “We couldn’t just stop doing our job because of the pandemic.”
Evers said his philosophy comes from the concept of mission command that he learned during his military career.
“Essentially, mission command is ensuring that your subordinates understand your intent, understand the intent of what they are being asked to do and then you allow them to operate in that environment to best achieve the ends,” he explained. “It’s a lot about trusting people and making sure that they are adequately prepared to do what they have to do — resourcing people and ensuring you delegate the authority to make decisions where appropriate to folks who are right there and best execute that decision.”
He said he wanted the team to have the freedom and flexibility to operate in that type of environment so they could execute plans as quickly as possible.
“What I did was take a military mindset and tried to operate this district in a similar manner,” he said, “to allow people to have the freedom to make decisions at their level and try to ensure we resourced them appropriately.”
Evers said when trying to drive innovation, make positive change and revolutionize the Huntington District, you give the workforce some guiding principles.
“The ones we arrived at, and are fundamental to Army doctrine, are trust, shared understanding, clear intent, disciplined initiative, clear communications, acceptance of prudent risk and accountability,” he said. “All of those were foundational for how we made decisions within our organization and how we taught people how they should make decisions.”
Evers said the Huntington District’s importance to the region is that it is one of the largest employers in the area. Within the Ohio River Valley region, it is responsible for the 35 dams and nine locks.
“We have responsibility for infrastructure that provides flood risk management services for the stakeholders under our footprint, and so what that really means to the greatest extent possible we have infrastructure that tries to minimize people’s risk of being flooded,” he said. “We also have levies and other flood infrastructure in the Ohio River Valley that support that mission as well. We also maintain navigability on the rivers to support commerce. Additionally, we have the responsibility under a regulatory program to balance reasonable development with environmental protection.”
He said the district also has a recreation mission with a water safety program and an emergency management function.
“Oftentimes we will help local communities, municipalities and sometimes the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to support them in disaster response,” he said.
Evers said he applauds all the teams that are working on the projects under his command.
“They have really done well, even under the challenges of a pandemic,” he said.
Evers, 48, said he is retiring from the Army and will be relocated to Spokane, Washington, with his wife.