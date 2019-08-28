MILTON - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will host two public information meetings to allow residents to ask questions and get more details about the upcoming Mud River floodwall project.
The first meeting will be Thursday, Aug. 29, and the second Thursday, Sept. 5. Both meetings will go from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Milton City Hall.
The project will consist of 8,000 feet of floodwall, a gate closure and two pump stations. The Corps figures it will need 135 tracts of real estate to build the floodwall, Michael Keathley, chief of the district's Programs and Project Management Branch, told The Herald-Dispatch earlier this year. Only 35 of those are necessary for construction. The rest are easements to allow periodic ponding of water after storms, he said.
Cost estimates for the project have reached up to $143 million. The Corps will provide a little over $90 million. The rest must be matched by state and local funds, but in-kind contributions will count toward the match. During a June special session, the West Virginia Legislature appropriated $8 million in surplus state revenue to the project.
The city of Milton also will be responsible for operation and maintenance of the wall. In May, the Milton City Council approved the use of 15% of the municipal sales and use tax, about $68,000 a year, toward floodwall maintenance.
The wall itself will turn what is currently a 20-year flood plain into a 200- or 250-year flood plain, which drastically reduces the chances of major flooding and will reduce the cost and possibly even the requirement for flood insurance for home and business owners.
The last major flood happened in 1997, causing $42 million in damage in today's dollars.
The Corps has ensured legislators the floodwall would not create problems for those not in the protected area. In fact, federal law prevents the Corps from doing any project that would create harm to other areas.
The timeline for completion is about five years.
The federal Bipartisan Budget Act of 2018 provides long-term funding for a number of Corps of Engineers projects nationwide, including several in West Virginia and Kentucky in areas under the Huntington District's jurisdiction. The Huntington District has $900 million for projects that have been needed for years, including the Milton floodwall project.
Milton City Hall is located at 1139 Smith St. in Milton. Call 304-743-3032 for more information about the public meetings.