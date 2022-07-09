HUNTINGTON — The Amorphophallus konjac, also known as a corpse flower, is about to bloom in the C. Fred Edwards Conservatory at the Huntington Museum of Art.
Konjacs are native to East/Southeast Asia and thrive in warm temperate and subtropical forests like the forests of China and Indochina. Assistant conservatory director Joshua Hamrick said the species of konjac at the museum is pretty common and can be found on some websites to grow in temperate climates like that in the conservatory.
Konjacs will go dormant during the winter, but can grow year-round in a temperate climate. This particular species will bloom for around three to five days once a year, in which time the smell of rotting corpses from the flower will climax and its color, a deep red, will intensify.
After five days, when the konjac is finished blooming, it will fade away and quickly collapse. The flower will then become dormant for a short time before the stem grows one large leaf that grows for a few months until the plant becomes dormant again in the winter.
“(The konjac) grows by the hour. Earlier this week, it grew about four or five inches in seven hours. To come in in the morning and see it doing something and then come back in the afternoon and it’s doing something totally different, it’s really fascinating,” Hamrick said.
“A lot of times we forget that plants are growing and moving and doing things in their own time, and that’s a plant that does more things in our time.”
The konjac was donated to the museum and has bloomed for the past four years. Hamrick said the museum tries to be cautious about the plants they accept from donors to make sure they are not infecting their conservatory with pests and diseases that could be hitchhiking on plants.
Many of the plants in the conservatory have rules of engagement to ensure the plants’ safety. While visitors are encouraged to get close enough to the konjac to smell it, they have been asked not to touch it to avoid damage.
Hamrick, who recently took over as conservatory director and is now the caretaker of all the plants, brought in several konjac leaves from his own collection. Among the collection is an Amorphophallus titanum, the largest of these species, and several smaller konjac leaves.
The stems of the leaves have splotches on them, which Hamrick said is likely an evolutionary trait meant to mimic the algae on a tree and disguise the plant from herbivores.
Overall, the conservatory now has 10 to 20 different Amorphophallus plants in its collection, with only one that flowers and some miniature ones that visitors will often say smell like Febreze air fresheners, although the flower smells like rotten meat. The stench that rises from the konjac flower, once it blooms, is meant to lure in insects, like flies, which typically lay their eggs on rotting meat in the wild.
Hamrick said konjac flowers are not carnivorous, but instead lure insects as a more efficient way of pollinating the forest. This species is also typically dark red to mimic the color of meat, with a large spadix in the middle that is sometimes referred to as a “devil’s tongue” for its appearance.
While the giant konjac is rarer than the konjac grown in the conservatory, Hamrick said konjac in the wild are threatened, because it can take up to a decade for the plant to flower and the flower only lasts for a few days each year. This makes it so that the flower cannot reproduce very quickly, while smaller species, like Hamrick’s leaves, can reproduce much faster.
Hamrick said konjacs are often sold on the internet and have many everyday uses.
“(The konjac) goes by konnyaku in Japan because it’s made into noodles that you might have even tried in your ramen — shirataki noodles are made from the konjac. The weight loss supplement Lipozene is made from the konjac as well. It’s a major food prop in a lot of Asian countries even though it smells awful.”
Hamrick has enjoyed growing plants his entire life, starting with helping his grandfather till his garden. He said konjacs, because they lie dormant most of the year, are a great option for beginner plant growers.
The C. Fred Edwards Conservatory at the museum is the only public conservatory in West Virginia and is used as an attraction site as well as an educational and artistic resource for the museum.
“That’s where art starts, is in our appreciation of nature,” Hamrick said.
Hamrick said the konjac should be in peak bloom and stench by Monday, July 11, or Tuesday, July 12. The museum is closed on Mondays but will be open Tuesday through Sunday.
General admission for adults over 18 is $5, although admission is free on Tuesdays. For more information about visiting hours or the conservatory, visit the Huntington Museum of Art website or call 304-529-2701.