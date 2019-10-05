Brad Carpenter has filed to run for Mason Township fiscal officer. An article in Friday’s Lawrence Herald incorrectly listed the seat he is seeking.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
- Marshall starts Conference USA play at Middle Tennessee
- Two plead guilty to various charges in federal court
- Police roundup: Officers say meth found while arresting wanted suspect
- Community communion service set for Sunday
- Attorney wants mental evaluation for manhunt suspect
- South Point senior class president organizes career fair for students
- West fuel that keeps Herd running
Online Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- Four graduates celebrate completion of drug court program
- Police roundup: Man arrested in attempted copper theft from locomotive
- New version of ‘Calamity’ opens in same location
- 2019 Trick-or-treat times for the Tri-State
- Malicious wounding, firearm charges among Cabell indictments
- Parents remain adamant calling for new Huntington East field
- Pay raises proposed for future Huntington mayor, council
- Cincinnati humbles Herd, 52-14
- Under widespread addiction and low numbers, West End church recasts itself
- Grayson man ID'd as driver killed while stopping abduction
Images
Collections
- Photos: 2019 West Virginia Pumpkin Festival Parade
- Photos: Hershel "Woody" Williams Celebrates His 96th Birthday
- Photos: Paint the Town Pink in downtown Huntington
- Photos: 37th Annual Greek Festival continues Saturday
- Photos: Marshall falls at home to Cincinnati, 52-14
- Photos: Huntington High vs. Cabell Midland, girls soccer
- Photos: Fans tailgate before Herd’s game against Cincinnati
- Photos: Region IV high school golf tournament
- Photos: Breast Cancer Survivor’s Dinner
- Photos: Madison Avenue church relaunches as Transformation Community Church
Most Popular
Articles
- Four graduates celebrate completion of drug court program
- Police roundup: Man arrested in attempted copper theft from locomotive
- New version of ‘Calamity’ opens in same location
- 2019 Trick-or-treat times for the Tri-State
- Malicious wounding, firearm charges among Cabell indictments
- Parents remain adamant calling for new Huntington East field
- Pay raises proposed for future Huntington mayor, council
- Cincinnati humbles Herd, 52-14
- Under widespread addiction and low numbers, West End church recasts itself
- Grayson man ID'd as driver killed while stopping abduction
Images
Collections
- Photos: 2019 West Virginia Pumpkin Festival Parade
- Photos: Hershel "Woody" Williams Celebrates His 96th Birthday
- Photos: Paint the Town Pink in downtown Huntington
- Photos: 37th Annual Greek Festival continues Saturday
- Photos: Marshall falls at home to Cincinnati, 52-14
- Photos: Huntington High vs. Cabell Midland, girls soccer
- Photos: Fans tailgate before Herd’s game against Cincinnati
- Photos: Region IV high school golf tournament
- Photos: Breast Cancer Survivor’s Dinner
- Photos: Madison Avenue church relaunches as Transformation Community Church