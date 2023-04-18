The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

CHARLESTON — The state of emergency declared last August in the West Virginia jail and prison system will need to continue past the one-year mark, the state corrections commissioner said Sunday.

Staffing shortfalls haven’t changed and the 334 members of the West Virginia Army National Guard currently filling the vacancies will need to remain in order to maintain day-to-day operations, Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation Commissioner William Marshall said.

