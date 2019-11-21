BARBOURSVILLE — For many families, it’s a tradition on Thanksgiving Day to wake up early to watch the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, hop on the couch to enjoy some early afternoon football, eat a few pounds of turkey and finally fall asleep early and content.
On Nov. 28, families and friends throughout the Tri-State region will come together to kick off the holiday season. Thanksgiving is not only a day to give thanks and to be happy, but also apparently a day to spend a lot of money, according to a recent survey.
For the third consecutive year, LendEDU conducted a survey of 1,000 adult consumers to uncover how much Thanksgiving will cost the average American.
You might be thinking to yourself, “How much money can one possibly spend on Thanksgiving?” But in reality, that special Thursday in November is not only one of the biggest travel days of the year, but also requires a lot more food than your run-of-the-mill dinner.
According to the survey, the average American anticipates spending $186.05 on Thanksgiving. This year’s figure represents an increase of nearly 6% compared with last year’s figure, in which the average Thanksgiving expenditure was $175.65. In 2017, the figure was $165.14.
So where is all of this money being spent?
According to data collected from the survey’s respondents, 18% of the average American’s total Thanksgiving expense will go toward travel in 2019, or $33.49. The remaining 82%, or $152.56, will be used for food, drink and other costs associated with the Thanksgiving feast.
Tim Forth, president of Forth Foods Inc. and FoodFair Supermarkets, said his stores are offering “can’t-miss” deals on some of the most common holiday food items, and his supermarkets’ prices have not increased from the previous year.
“Our prices are the same as last year,” Forth said. “We’ve got anything from frozen and fresh pies to vegetables and meat on sale here in the store. Anything you might find on the table at Thanksgiving, you can probably find on sale.”
FoodFair is running a $1.19 per-pound special on Butterball turkeys through Thursday, identical to the sale they ran for the past two years. FoodFair is open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day.
Kroger is offering Butterball Premium All Natural Turkey for $1.29 a pound through Jan. 7, 2020.
Prices as of Nov. 14 for 12 store-brand food items to make Thanksgiving dinner that includes a 12-pound turkey; one bag or two boxes of stuffing mix; 3 pounds of sweet potatoes; 5 pounds of white potatoes; 1 pound of fresh green beans; one turkey gravy packet; canned crescent rolls; canned cranberry jelly; 1 quart of chicken/turkey stock; 1 pound of butter; a half-gallon of milk; and prepared pie at Aldi came in just over $30. Walmart was close behind at $32 and change.
Americans will eat more than 46 million turkeys this year, spending $968.8 million, according to Finder.com.
Chris Tuck, from SJK Wealth Management, offered some tips on managing your money for the Thanksgiving feast.
“Thanksgiving costs can get out of hand if you host, especially with the popularity of cooking shows and organic options,” he said. “Depending on the size of your family and friends, budgets for hosting Thanksgiving average around $500. But that can go much higher quickly. It is important to first set a budget and then get creative on how to stick to it.
“Asking people to bring sides is always a big help. When building your budget, put a cost to each dish you plan to make and each accessory or feature, like tablecloths, flowers, etc., and then start eliminating them to hit your budget,” Tuck added.