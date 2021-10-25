The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Halloween week is all about dressing up and having fun — even if you have four legs.

The MU PAWS Therapy Dogs, wearing their Halloween costumes, visited the Memorial Student Center Plaza on Monday afternoon to bring smiles to students and staff at Marshall University.

They then participated in a short parade around campus before returning to visit with anyone offering them pats on the head or a handshake.

MU PAWS stands for Marshall University: Providing Awareness, Wellness, and Support.

