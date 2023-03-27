The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

CHARLESTON — Dawn Cottingham-Frohna will serve as commissioner for the state Bureau for Behavioral Health, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources announced on Monday.

Cottingham-Frohna's appointment is effective Monday. She replaces former commissioner Christina Mullins, who was appointed the department’s deputy secretary of mental health and substance use disorders in November 2022.

