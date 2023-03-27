CHARLESTON — Dawn Cottingham-Frohna will serve as commissioner for the state Bureau for Behavioral Health, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources announced on Monday.
Cottingham-Frohna's appointment is effective Monday. She replaces former commissioner Christina Mullins, who was appointed the department’s deputy secretary of mental health and substance use disorders in November 2022.
“Dawn brings a broad array of leadership experience from both a management and patient-centered perspective,” Dr. Jeffrey Coben, interim cabinet secretary of the DHHR, said in a news release.
“Her understanding of the needs of patients, practitioners and providers will allow her to thoughtfully and effectively address West Virginia’s needs related to behavioral health services across the lifespan,” he said.
Cottingham-Frohna previously served as interim chief operating officer and director of business development for Miramont Behavioral Health in Middleton, Wisconsin. She was also manager of the outpatient psychiatry department for SSM Health Dean Medical Group and director of care management and the hospitalist program for Sauk Prairie Healthcare.
Cottingham-Frohna earned her master of business degree with an emphasis in health care management from the University of Phoenix and a bachelor of arts in psychology from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.