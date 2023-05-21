The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

CHARLESTON — West Virginia gaming industry reports show 666 injuries to greyhounds in 2021, including four dogs that died and 218 that suffered broken bones.

West Virginia is the only state in the country where the sport is still active.

