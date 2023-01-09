HUNTINGTON — The Huntington City Council, in its regular meeting Monday, voted to pass a resolution to upgrade the gazebo in the Central City neighborhood on 14th Street West.
Neighborgall Construction of Huntington was the lowest bidder at $465,000 and will have a year to build. Of that amount, $328,677 will be allocated from the city’s capital improvement fund, and $136,323 from RenewAll, the organization dedicated to improving the Central City neighborhood.
City Purchasing Director Dan Underwood said the renovation would include new trees and shrubs, new lighting and upgrade the electrical service to better accommodate events using the space.
The council also read an ordinance that would strengthen the city’s laws to declare a property a public nuisance after the city struggled to do so following a string of shootings at Premier Pub and Grill last year.
The council also passed an ordinance that would give city administrative employees the same amount of sick days as public works employees, as allocated by AFSCME collective bargaining agreement.
The council voted to elect Holly Smith Mount as council chair and Sarah Walling as council vice chair for the remainder of the year.
