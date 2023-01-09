The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

The Old Central City Park gazebo is seen on Sept. 26, 2022, in Huntington.

 Ryan Fischer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — The Huntington City Council, in its regular meeting Monday, voted to pass a resolution to upgrade the gazebo in the Central City neighborhood on 14th Street West.

Neighborgall Construction of Huntington was the lowest bidder at $465,000 and will have a year to build. Of that amount, $328,677 will be allocated from the city’s capital improvement fund, and $136,323 from RenewAll, the organization dedicated to improving the Central City neighborhood.

