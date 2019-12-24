HUNTINGTON — Huntington City Council members approved a contract Monday night to improve disability access to City Hall, which includes a new wheelchair lift off of 5th Avenue.
The $567,000 contract with E.P. Leach & Sons of Huntington will also remodel first-floor bathrooms and the Mayor’s Office to make them more compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). The American Disabilities Council has recommended these improvements for many years, said Jim Insco, director of public works.
“We still fail in many avenues for access, according to the Americans with Disabilities Act,” he said. “If you need access to this building, it’s very difficult, and I’m not even putting it appropriately.”
The new wheelchair lift will be next to the steps and will lead into the first floor of City Hall. The lift will be enclosed and will let people enter into the building where the city’s permit office is now, Insco said. The permit office and another small office will be renovated to make way for it.
There is handicap parking off both 5th Avenue and 8th Street, which will provide quick access to the lift, he said.
In addition to the new lift, the contract will also remodel City Hall’s first floor bathrooms and the mayor’s office to lower doorknobs and expand space for better wheelchair access. The bathrooms do not meet any ADA requirements and have not been updated since at least 1986, Insco said.
The first-floor bathrooms will be closed for about 30 days during remodeling. During the downtime, people may use bathrooms in the basement and by the auditorium on the second floor.
The contract will also replace some windows in the Mayor’s Office that have deteriorated, letting in cold air. It will be paid for from the city’s capitol outlay account, which council members approved earlier this year.
Also during Monday night’s meeting, council members approved a lease agreement with Tri-State Local Foods to continue operating The Wild Ramp inside a city-owned building on 14th Street West. The city’s current lease with the nonprofit farmers market expires at the end of this month.
The new contract will extend the lease three years with an option to renew it after. Tri-State Local Foods will continue to pay $1 a year in rent, agree to maintain the property and agree to maintain liability insurance.