HUNTINGTON — The Huntington City Council approved contracts for ammunition and a new server system as well as a resolution for budget revisions during its regular meeting Monday night.
The council voted to approve a contract to purchase ammunition from The Gun Shop in New Jersey for the Huntington Police Department.
Huntington Police Chief Ray Cornwell said the department will purchase 100 cases of training ammo and 25 cases of duty ammo for a total cost of $29,493.75. He added that the city saved over $13,000 in ammunition because of the department’s switch from .45-caliber to 9mm ammunition.
The contract will be paid for using funds from the police department’s capital outlay — other equipment funding line.
City Council also approved a contract to purchase a Dell server system for the city’s Information and Technology Division.
Only one proposal was received for the contract — from Digit3 in Huntington for a total cost of $67,135.
Huntington City Manager Hank Dial said the new server is a “much-needed replacement for aging infrastructure.” He added that the price from Digit3 is $6,993 less than what the city originally budgeted.
Funds for the server will be paid for from the division’s capital outlay — equipment budget line.
Dial said the server will be installed and operational by February.
In other business, council members approved a resolution for budget revisions for the fiscal year 2020-21 general fund budget. As part of the budget revisions, several line items in the city’s budget were increased to account for additional spending.
The line item for contributions — economic development was increased by $270,000 to account for funds given to the Tri-State Transit Authority to ensure that it would not need to cut back on operations that many in the city rely on during the coronavirus pandemic.
The line item for contributions — commissions/authorities was increased by $100,000 to account for the funds given to the Water Quality Board to assist employees there during COVID-19.
The line item for legal in the city attorney’s budget was increased by $10,000 to pay for additional filing and cost of liens.
The line item for other grants was increased by $70,000 for the expenditure of a contribution from Marshall University toward the A.D. Lewis track.
The line item for building maintenance was increased by $5,000 for overtime expenses due to the pandemic.
On the revenue side, the capital lease revenues line item was increased by $202,027 in order to record proceeds of the capital lease purchase of body cameras for Huntington Police Department
These additional funds for the body cameras were also noted in the budget for the police department in addition to a $40,405 expense to account for the first annual installment payment for the body cameras.
To cover these additional costs, $495,405 was taken from the city’s contingency fund, which now totals $6.24 million.
Council members Charles McComas and Rebecca Howe were absent from the meeting
The next Huntington City Council meeting is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 14.
{!--EndFragment--}