20221215_hd_keithalbeeEXTERIOR
Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center, photographed on Wednesday in downtown Huntington.

 photos by Ryan Fischer | HD Media

HUNTINGTON — Huntington’s City Council approved a resolution Tuesday to allocate $500,000 in city funds to support renovations for the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center.

During council’s regular meeting, which was delayed a day due to the Christmas holiday, Mayor Steve Williams said he hopes for an additional two payments of $500,000 to be made in the next two years, for a total of $1.5 million. The funds would be allocated from the city’s capital projects fund.

