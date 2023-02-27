The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

city hall
Huntington City Hall is pictured in this May 2020 file photo.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — The Huntington City Council voted to accept a grant that would give the water quality board $7.6 million to redesign the wastewater treatment plant during its regular meeting Monday night.

The grant is allocated from the state with funds allocated initially by the American Rescue Plan, passed by Congress in 2021. The City of Huntington submitted a plan that details the redesign and goes through review processes by state and federal agencies, including the EPA.

