HUNTINGTON — The Huntington City Council voted to accept a grant that would give the water quality board $7.6 million to redesign the wastewater treatment plant during its regular meeting Monday night.
The grant is allocated from the state with funds allocated initially by the American Rescue Plan, passed by Congress in 2021. The City of Huntington submitted a plan that details the redesign and goes through review processes by state and federal agencies, including the EPA.
The plan has already been approved, and the city council vote only accepts the grant.
Brian Bracey, executive director for the Huntington Water Quality Board, said the grant would completely cover the wastewater treatment facility redesign’s cost, allowing the project to be completed without tapping into city resources.
Huntington Mayor Steve Williams said the Water Quality Board recently removed a significant pile of debris from Fourpole Creek that ran the stream's width and was creating a blockage. Williams said the pinch points located by the Public Works Department are natural debris and not trash or other waste.
The council additionally approved a resolution allowing the city’s Public Works Department to purchase a new garbage truck that will be delivered in early 2024. The truck will cost $212,000.
Council approved a contract to continue asbestos abatement for structures the city has deemed unsafe for demolition and approved extending a lease agreement between the city and child care provider Children’s Place for 15 years.
The council also approved multiple appointments, including Richard Anderson to the Huntington Municipal Parking Board; Geoffrey S. Sheils to the Huntington Home Consortium Advisory Board; Charles Roy Neighborgall IV and Dale Stephens to the Huntington Municipal Development Authority; and Brian A. Gallagher, Sarah A. Walling and Carl Eastham to the planning commission of the City of Huntington.
