HUNTINGTON — Members of Huntington City Council approved an ordinance Monday night allowing the Huntington Stormwater Utility to apply for up to $4 million to make repairs to the 11th Street pump station, which is tilting because of land subsidence.
Meanwhile, they approved a separate resolution allowing for repairs and resurfacing to the running track at the A.D. Lewis Community Center.
Council members unanimously approved a resolution for the Stormwater Utility to issue sewer revenue bond anticipation notes not to exceed $4 million. The 11th Street pump station, which is a tank that collects stormwater, has been sinking for some time because of a sinkhole of unknown size in that area.
Council members were prepared to vote on the ordinance during a Feb. 10 meeting, but the action was delayed because it needed to be advertised first.
Brian Bracey, executive director of the Huntington Sanitary Board, said he is applying for a grant with the U.S. Economic Development Administration (U.S. EDA). The bond anticipation notes will help fund any grant matching required by the federal agency, he said.
“This is a critical item for U.S. EDA to get the 11th Street pump station and monolith stabilized,” he said.
Also during the meeting, council members approved a resolution allowing ATC Corp. to make repairs and resurfacing to the running track at the A.D. Lewis Community Center. The project is a two-step process that will include a stress test to the track and then the eventual resurfacing work, said Scott Lemley, city director of Development and Planning.
Lemley said council members originally allocated $229,134 in Community Development Block Grant funding for the project, but ATC Corp. wants to charge $285,490. To make up for the difference, Marshall University has pledged $70,000 to cover the difference and the cost of any repairs identified during the stress testing.
That money will also help cover $60 per square yard for any part of the track that fails the stress test, Lemley said. The stress test will measure the durability of the track to determine if sections need to be replaced or if sections can just be surfaced over.
The city hopes to have the track resurfacing completed by mid-June. It will take about 10 days to prepare the site and about 28 days to cure the track and resurface it. It will take another three days to line the track.
As of now, the track doesn’t get much use because it hasn’t been repaired in more than 25 years, he said.
Council Chair Mark Bates announced that people have until 4:30 p.m. Wednesday to apply for the city’ vacant District 3 seat, which was left open after Alex Vence resigned from the council earlier this month.
Council members will take two days to review and qualify candidates. They will then hold interviews and select his replacement during a special meeting at 6 p.m. March 3.