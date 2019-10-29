HUNTINGTON — Huntington City Council members unanimously approved an ordinance Monday night raising the salaries for their positions and the mayor in 2021.
By a vote of 11-0, council members approved raising the mayor position’s annual salary from $85,000 to $114,500 beginning in 2021. They also approved a 6% pay increase for future city council members in 2021. Council members currently make $7,500 a year.
The pay increases will not take effect until after next year’s municipal election. Council members are required to address compensation for the mayor and City Council by ordinance every four years, said City Attorney Scott Damron.
Damron said previously that now was the appropriate time to address salaries before candidates begin filing in January for the 2020 election.
Council members said previously they wanted to ensure the mayor position was the highest-paid position in city government. They also wanted the mayor’s pay to be comparable to mayors from cities like Charleston. The city manager position makes $94,884 annually and the mayor of Charleston makes $125,000. The mayor’s salary, they said, was too low when compared to a CEO of a company with a budget similar ro the city governments.
Council Chairman Mark Bates said previously he thought a 6% cost-of-living increase for council members was the most fair way to go about council raises. Council members’ salaries have not increased in several years, despite the cost of living going up.
Before voting, one resident spoke in opposition to raising the mayor’s position, arguing the $29,500 difference could be spent on something else. David “Alligator” Jackson said the average median Huntington household does not make more than $28,000.
“That means you are giving the mayor position a bigger raise than some families he supposedly works for are making,” Jackson said.
Jackson, who runs the Inside Huntington Facebook page, said he’s received many comments from people opposed to the increase. He said he’s in favor of Williams, but fears the increase will attract future candidates only interested in money.
“You bring a new guy in here and you are going to pay him that much more than what you pay everybody else,” he said. “Hey, I don’t want a mayor that’s doing it for money.”
The last time the mayor’s salary increased was in 2016. The mayor previously made $75,000, which was increased by $10,000 after council members supported an amendment to increase it.
Huntington’s next City Council meeting in November has been moved to Tuesday, Nov. 12, because of Veteran’s Day.
Travis Crum is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. He may be reached by phone at 304-526-2801.