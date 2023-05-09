HUNTINGTON — The Huntington City Council voted on Monday to approve several bridge repairs or replacements across the city.
The West Virginia Department of Transportation will rehabilitate or replace the bridges, which are funded entirely by funding through the Federal Infrastructure and Jobs Act. The bridges the council approved for work include the Madison Avenue Arch Bridge, the Harvey Road Bridge, the Whitaker Boulevard Bridge, the first Wilson Court Bridge, the Beechwood Street Bridge, the 12th Street Bridge and the Enslow Boulevard Bridge.
The council also approved a resolution to authorize the mayor to enter a contract with Stantec Consulting Services for a feasibility study for Harris Riverfront Park and the Adams Landing area. Mayor Steve Williams said that his administration had previously planned to build a marina near the park, which began with building boathouses for the city’s fire and police boats. Williams said that even with a diverter in place to lessen the amount of debris coming toward the boathouse, the level of debris still significantly damaged the boats. The feasibility study would offer recommendations based on the location’s advantages and market analysis, which Williams hopes could bring water sports to the riverfront.
The council approved two ordinances to close 22nd Street and 2nd Avenue and officially consider it to be abandoned and repeal a prior ordinance that abandoned a portion of 24th Street. The portion of 24th Street was closed to accommodate the initially planned location of the new Marshall University baseball stadium. The stadium location moved, and the ordinance abandoning the portion on 22nd and 2nd Avenue will allow the city to sell the land to the university at a heavily discounted rate.
The council’s planning and zoning committee moved an ordinance to the full council to reclassify how vape shops would be classified. The ordinance would consider vapor and smoke stores as “smokes shops” and face stricter permits regarding where they can open. The current stores would be allowed to remain open, even if they violated city zoning.
