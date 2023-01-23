EPA Regional Administrator Adam Ortiz, left, Mayor Steve Williams, center, and HMDA site manager Dennis Nibert speak during a tour of the former ACF manufacturing site on March 17, 2022, in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — The Huntington City Council voted Monday in favor of the city applying for the creation of a Tax Increment Financing (TIF) district in the Highlawn neighborhood.
Proposed by the Huntington Municipal Development Authority, the TIF district will include properties between 20th and 28th streets and between the Ohio River and 6th Avenue and the CSX rail line.
The unanimous council vote followed a mandated public meeting, for which no one appeared to speak.
Local-level governments typically use Tax Increment Financing to invest in public infrastructure and encourage economic development. Declaring the area as a TIF district would set a tax base for personal and property taxes.
As economic development improves the area and property values rise, any tax money the government receives above the base will be re-invested in the district. The application will be sent to the West Virginia Department of Economic Development for its consideration, which could take up to 60 days to be processed, an attorney John Stump said.
“We are cautiously optimistic they will approve the application,” he said. “Then the ordinance will be brought back to the council to create the TIF district.”
Counselors also greenlit the city filing its intention to participate in the Federal Infrastructure Investment Jobs Act’s replacement program for non-state owned bridges. The resolution states West Virginia will receive $548,083,740 in federal funding over the next five years as part of the act, which can provide 100% of costs for the replacement of some bridges and 80% for others.
The resolution spawned from the city being approached by the West Virginia Division of Highways on Jan. 5 and asked about its interest in joining the program to replace eight bridges in need through the city. Bridges on the list include Enslow Boulevard, Beechwood Street, Wilson Court one and two, 12th Street, Harvey Road, Whittaker Boulevard and Madison Avenue “Arch Bridge,” which is near Park Avenue in the Westmoreland neighborhood.
Public Works Director Mark Bates said the resolution does not commit it to participate in the program, but allows state employees to access, engineer and design a replacement.
With the councilors’ approval Monday, the Cabell County Community Services Organization will receive an additional $732,000 from the city’s American Rescue Plan Act fund to construct the Bob Bailey Senior Wellness Center. The city originally allocated $1.5 million to the organization, but had additional funds from previous allocations made.
Cory Dennison, American Rescue Plan Act project manager, said the money is needed because bids of the building of the center have continuously been returned well over the city’s expected budget due to inflation costs.
“After two attempts — one in October and one in December — all the bids are over budget,” he said. “This is because of an increase in labor and construction costs, as is being experienced on multiple construction projects around the (country).”
Council members approved an ordinance to equalize sick days and medical care coverage for administrative employees to what is allotted to public works employees under their new AFSCME collective bargaining agreement.
Finally, the councilors approved an ordinance to simplify the city’s public nuisance law. City Attorney Scott Damron said the ordinance needs to be simplified and brought into compliance with state law.
Ahead of the council votes, Mayor Steve Williams read out loud a proclamation declaring January 2023 to be Firefighters Cancer Awareness month to bring attention to the occupational risk firefighters face and encourage change.
