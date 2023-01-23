The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

EPA Regional Administrator Adam Ortiz, left, Mayor Steve Williams, center, and HMDA site manager Dennis Nibert speak during a tour of the former ACF manufacturing site on March 17, 2022, in Huntington.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — The Huntington City Council voted Monday in favor of the city applying for the creation of a Tax Increment Financing (TIF) district in the Highlawn neighborhood.

Proposed by the Huntington Municipal Development Authority, the TIF district will include properties between 20th and 28th streets and between the Ohio River and 6th Avenue and the CSX rail line.

Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, primarily covering Marshall University.

