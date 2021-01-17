HUNTINGTON — Members of Huntington’s City Council’s Administration and Finance Committee last week advanced a resolution to enter a $1.5 million contract with an Ohio construction company to demolish at least 90 houses in Huntington.
The contract would be entered with Danny Sullivan Excavating, of Coal Grove, Ohio, which received the highest score by a panel reviewing the bids.
Huntington Mayor Steve Williams said Thursday that the funds should cover the demolition of upward of 90 houses, with a cost of at least $10,000 to tear down each home.
Williams announced in October 2020 the city’s goal to demolish 119 buildings on the unsafe building list by June 30, the end of the fiscal year. The demolition is part of Project B.A.N.E., which stands for Blight and Nuisance Elimination.
Councilman Bob Bailey questioned why a West Virginia company had not been selected, to which Kim Bailey, director of purchasing for the city, said Danny Sullivan Excavating had received the highest score.
A Fairmont, West Virginia-based company did submit a bid, but it received the lowest score by the panel’s review.
Chairman Mike Shockley requested a booklet naming which houses are on the list, which Williams said they would be provided.
Councilwoman Tia Rumbaugh sponsored the ordinance for its presentment to council after a unanimous advancement.
In another measure, the committee unanimously pushed forward a resolution to enter a contract to make repairs at the Huntington Police Department headquarters for damage from an Oct. 30 fire.
The fire was reported about 11 p.m. Oct. 30, 2020, and started on a desk of the second-floor Investigations Bureau. It was extinguished by the building’s sprinkler system.
Huntington Police Chief Ray Cornwell told committee members Thursday the fire is believed to have started due to a malfunction on a battery charger.
“The good part is our sprinkler system functioned as designed, as it was maintained, and it contained the fire to the room of origin,” he said. “The vast majority of the damage we suffered was from smoke and fire.”
While they spoke to three companies, only one — E.P. Leach & Sons Inc., of Huntington — returned a bid to fix all damage.
The bid was for $49,067 to make the repairs, which include replacing ceiling tile on the first and second floors, replacing the bottom 2 feet of drywall in property bays, placing new carpet in property and other bays, painting and cleaning the floor.
Bailey sponsored the resolution.
The committee also approved moving forward with Williams’ request to suspend B&O taxes for restaurants and retail shops and the refuse fee for residents.
The request would be the fourth time council has been asked to cancel a .25% tax for 819 businesses in the city and a $20-a-month refuse fee for city residents. Williams first made the request in March 2020 to help give residents and business owners relief during the COVID-19 pandemic, which remains ongoing.
Halting B&O taxes for three months will cost the city about $500,000. The loss of refuse fees cost the city $750,000, Williams said in March.
Councilman Patrick Jones sponsored the ordinance suspending the B&O tax, while Councilman Dale Anderson sponsored the ordinance for the refuse fee.
The matters are expected to be presented to City Council at its Jan. 25 meeting.
The Administration and Finance Committee also includes councilman Tyler Bowen.