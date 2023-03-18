HUNTINGTON — Mayor Steve Williams and Huntington City Council members completed their read-through on the proposed 2023-24 general fund budget Saturday.
The discussion meetings, which took place Thursday and Saturday, allowed city council members to ask questions and be provided with an overview of the work completed in the last year by the city’s department heads.
The proposed $70 million budget would be a $5 million increase from last year. The new fiscal year begins July 1.
Proposed in the budget are the highest-ever allocations for the city’s fire and police departments and raises for all city employees. Williams said the current priority of these departments is to reach full staffing levels.
The budget would change the model for spending within city departments. Currently, each department is required to complete finical paperwork, particularly for spending approvals, that are outside of the traditional expectation of work in the department. The new budget would create two positions in the city’s finance department responsible for taking over this work to allow the departments to operate as intended.
Williams specifically mentioned the benefits for the police and fire departments, saying the new system would save time and allow those first responders to focus on their traditional duties.
The proposed budget includes notable capital improvement plans, including renovating the city council chambers and the J.C. Stephenson Auditorium in City Hall.
A separate proposed capital investment plan for the next four years includes major renovation to Mountain Health Arena, Harris Riverfront Park and the Jean Dean Public Safety building, which houses the Huntington Police Department. The proposed plan also includes investment into the city’s IT infrastructure and other equipment upgrades.
Some city council members specifically mentioned projects they hoped would receive funding, with Williams saying he is open to any recommendations but that it would require cutting other pieces of the budget to do so responsibly.
