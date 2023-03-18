The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Huntington City Hall is pictured in this May 2020 file photo.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — Mayor Steve Williams and Huntington City Council members completed their read-through on the proposed 2023-24 general fund budget Saturday.

The discussion meetings, which took place Thursday and Saturday, allowed city council members to ask questions and be provided with an overview of the work completed in the last year by the city’s department heads.

