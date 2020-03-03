HUNTINGTON — Huntington City Council members have made no changes to Mayor Steve Williams’ proposed budget for the fiscal year beginning July 1 — a spending plan that includes the largest budgets ever for the city’s police and fire departments and 5% pay raises for all non-union employees.
Council members held a budget hearing Saturday, where they had an opportunity to make changes to Williams’ proposed $58.3 million budget for the 2020-21 fiscal year.
They heard presentations from department heads, Williams and the city’s finance team before making no adjustments. Council members will need to approve the budget during a regular council meeting next month before it is officially adopted.
Council Chair Mark Bates said Saturday’s meeting went smoothly, which wasn’t always the case in years past. When he came onto City Council in 2008, Bates said the city was essentially broke and that made the budget hearing process stressful and tense.
“This is the best shape the city has been in fiscally,” Bates said. “When you’re not robbing Peter to pay Paul to balance the budget, it makes things much easier.”
Bates said Williams’ proposed 2021 budget represents how far the city has bounced back from those stressful times. Today the city is ahead of its bills and up-to-date on all payments to the city’s police and fire pension funds. This was made possible by taking tighter control over the city’s spending, he said.
The city is projected to finish its current fiscal year with a $9 million unassigned fund balance, $5 million of which Williams wants to invest in the Fire Department, the Police Department, Public Works and the Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter, among other areas.
For the Huntington Fire Department, $537,000 has been allocated for the department’s capital outlay account. This will include the purchase of a new rescue/ladder truck, which would be the third consecutive budget year that includes funding for a new fire apparatus. It also includes $100,000 for the department’s uniform safety gear account, which will help purchase 50 new sets of turnout gear for firefighters. The budget also will double the department’s current training budget from $25,000 to $50,000.
For the Huntington Police Department, the budget includes $341,000 for the department’s capital outlay account. This will include the purchase of five new police cruisers. The budget also includes $13.7 million for police personnel, which includes the addition of a records clerk, a forensics investigator position and a property/evidence clerk.
In the Public Works Department, the budget proposes funding for one new code enforcement officer and one new code enforcement vehicle. The city currently has four code enforcement officers.
The proposed budget also includes $200,000 toward the Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter, which is a $50,000 increase from the current fiscal year. This was necessary because the shelter has switched to a no-kill model, Bates said.
For non-union city employees, the proposed budget offers 5% in wage increases. This matches similar raises given to union members representing the city’s police, fire and public works departments in the coming fiscal year.