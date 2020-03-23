HUNTINGTON — Huntington City Council members on Monday will hear the first reading of a tax and fee relief package to help residents and businesses cope with financial burdens from the novel coronavirus outbreak.
It will be the first meeting of council closed to the public, following the U.S. Center for Disease Control’s recommendation that public gatherings be limited to halt the spread for the virus.
City Council meets at 7:30 p.m. Monday inside Huntington City Hall. Council Chair Mark Bates said last week that to protect the public and council members, the council meeting will be closed. Instead, people were asked to submit public comment or questions to the city clerk’s office by noon Monday.
The meeting will be streamed live on the city’s website, streamed on its Facebook page and on channel 24 on the Comcast/Xfinity cable system.
Council members will hear the first reading of two ordinances that will halt refuse fees for residents and business and occupation taxes for shops and restaurants for 90 days.
Council members will hold a special call meeting March 31 to hear a second reading of the ordinances and vote. If approved, the refuse fees and B&O taxes would be waived until June 30.
Huntington Mayor Steve Williams announced the relief package last week, saying the city wanted to take measures immediately to help people and businesses affected by the outbreak.
Council members will also hold a public hearing on a proposal from the Huntington Municipal Development Authority to seek tax increment financing (TIF) dollars to repair a falling hillside slope at Kinetic Park near the interstate. This is separate from the ongoing repair of a slippage on the west slope, which crews began working on last year.
If approved, the resolution will allow HMDA to submit a $1.2 million request to the West Virginia Development Office that will refinance the TIF district surrounding Kinetic Park, known as TIF #2.
If the project is approved, the repairs will be engineered by Podesta and Associates, and the work will be contracted to K&N Contracting of Elkview, West Virginia.