HUNTINGTON — Members of Huntington City Council will hear the first reading of an ordinance Monday night to rezone a piece of property along 9th Avenue into a neighborhood commercial district.
If approved, the ordinance will rezone a piece of property in the 1500 block of 9th Avenue from an R-4 Residential District to a C-1 Neighborhood Commercial District. The ordinance will require a second reading before council members may vote on it.
The purpose of the C-1 district is to conveniently provide goods and services to the residents of the neighborhoods while maintaining and promoting the sense of community provided by the commercial hub located in the neighborhood, according to the city’s zoning ordinances.
Under a residential district distinction, the land would primarily be used as single-family residential land.
Also during Monday night’s meeting, council members will vote on a resolution to supply the Huntington Police Department with new Kenwood radios. Money to purchase the new radios was previously approved in the city’s 2019-2020 fiscal year budget.
Meanwhile, the city has announced that people who are delinquent in paying their Huntington municipal service and refuse fees will have their penalties waived until April 30.
The city of Huntington is offering an amnesty period for owner-occupied properties lasting until the end of April. However, this does not apply to principal amounts and interest owed, per IRS rules and regulations.
Property owners must pay the principal amount owed in full to have the penalties waived. For more information about the amnesty period, contact Laura Armstrong at armstrongl@huntingtonwv.gov or 304-696-5540, ext. 2306.
Huntington City Council is at 7:30 p.m. inside Huntington City Hall. It follows a 6:30 p.m. meeting of city’s Administration and Finance Committee.