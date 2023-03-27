HUNTINGTON — The Huntington City Council voted to approve a resolution to approve the city’s budget estimate during its regular meeting Monday.
The meeting comes after two days’ worth of discussion of the proposed budget for the fiscal year 2023-24. The proposed budget includes a raise for all city employees and the highest-ever proposed budget for the city’s police and fire departments. The budget’s general fund is the largest in the city’s history at $70,269,644, a $5 million increase from last year.
Mayor Steve Williams, in his report, announced that Huntington had won the National League of Cities Capstone Challenge for the development of the crisis intervention team and was presented an award Monday at the National League of Cities Conference in Washington, D.C.
Williams also announced that the city’s Project Shine applications were open. The program makes minor repairs or repairs related to accessibility to the exterior of homes in the city. According to Williams, the project started in 2021 and has repaired 198 homes since its inception.
The council voted to approve a resolution that authorized a change to the Memorial Park retaining wall project to include the installation of additional drainage and new inlets.
The council also voted to accept the conditions of a West Virginia Infrastructure and Jobs Development Council grant for extending sewer services to the Sunset Drive area of Huntington. The area is one of the few within city limits not to have city sewer service infrastructure.
The administration and finance committee voted to pass a resolution to the full council to create a tax increment financing (TIF) district within the Highlawn neighborhood of Huntington. The city hopes the district will spur economic development in the area by diverting future increases in property tax revenue into a fund for specific projects in the district. The district has already been approved by state authorities and would be the third of its kind in the city.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.