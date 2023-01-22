EPA Regional Administrator Adam Ortiz, City of Huntington officials and Coalfield Development Corportation officials tour the former ACF manufacturing site during a tour of former brownfield sites on Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — The Huntington City Council will vote on the creation of a new TIF district in the Highlawn neighborhood following a public hearing Monday.
The new TIF district, proposed by the Huntington Municipal Development Authority, will include properties between 20th and 28th streets and between the Ohio River and 6th Avenue and the CSX rail line.
Tax Increment Financing allows local governments to invest in public infrastructure and other neighborhood improvements with the intent that short-term gains will be reinvested. By doing so, municipalities can take a burden off of developers and streamline economic development.
Before approval can be made, a public hearing must be held. The hearing will take place during Monday’s council meeting at 7:30 p.m. at Huntington City Hall. The meeting will be followed with a council vote on whether the city will submit an application to the West Virginia Department of Economic Development to create the new district.
The request of the TIF district was made by HMDA for capital improvements in the area, which include designing, site acquisitions and construction projects.
Cathy Burns, executive director of HMDA, previously said the TIF district would be for the Highlawn neighborhood, including the ACF property and other potential commercial or industrial property within the neighborhood.
While the creation of the tax district would not increase taxes, it would set a tax base out of existing properties and personal property taxes within the defined geographical area for financing public improvements in the boundary.
Other TIF districts in Huntington include parts of downtown and Pullman Square, which spawned 16 years ago from the city’s Superblock.
The council will also consider the passage of several other resolutions.
The first would confirm the city’s intention to participate in the Federal Infrastructure Investment Jobs Act’s replacement program for non-state owned bridges. The resolution states West Virginia will receive $548,083,740 in federal funding over the next five years as part of the act. The funding would provides 100% of costs for certain bridge replacements or 80% for others.
The resolution states “numerous” unspecified bridges in Huntington are in need of replacement and city council’s approval would allow Mayor Steve Williams to declare the city’s intent to participate in the program.
The council will also consider a resolution to increase city funding for the Cabell County Community Services Organization at the Bob Bailey Senior Wellness Center by $732,000. The city originally allocated $1.5 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds to the center, but the resolution seeks to add $732,000 to the funding.
The increase in funding will come from ARPA funds already allocated to an ARPA program manager and broadband consultant. Other funds will come from leftover funds from the Coalfields Development project.
Two ordinances are also on second reading. The first seeks to increase sick days and medical care coverage for administrative employees. The second seeks to simplify the city’s public nuisance law.
The full council meeting will follow several committee meetings, which will start at 6:15 p.m. Monday.
Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, primarily covering Marshall University. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.
