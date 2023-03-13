HUNTINGTON — The Huntington City Council met for its regular meeting Monday and voted to approve a resolution to fund stabilization for road repairs at 17th Street.
Mark Bates, the director of the city’s public works department, said construction crews had found significant slippage on a slope on 17th Street, which needed to be stabilized before repairs could be completed.
The stabilization will cost $88,000, and Bates said he hopes the road will be repaired entirely within two or three weeks.
The council’s public works committee voted to send a resolution to the full council with a favorable recommendation that would update the ordinance for sewage waste.
If passed, the resolution would create stricter guidelines for restaurants and grease removal.
Brian Bracey, the executive director of the Huntington Water Quality Board, said grease often ends up in the city’s wastewater treatment plant, which costs the city additional money to remove.
The updated ordinance could require an individual to obtain authorization before they are permitted to remove grease from a restaurant and require a tracking process to ensure the grease is released in a proper location.
The administration and finance committee sent a resolution to the full council that would authorize the mayor to accept a grant from the West Virginia Infrastructure and Jobs Development Council that would extend sewer services to the Sunset Drive area of Huntington.
The area is one of the last within the city limits that the city’s sewage system does not serve.
