Huntington City Hall is pictured in this May 2020 file photo.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — The Huntington City Council met for its regular meeting Monday and voted to approve a resolution to fund stabilization for road repairs at 17th Street.

Mark Bates, the director of the city’s public works department, said construction crews had found significant slippage on a slope on 17th Street, which needed to be stabilized before repairs could be completed.

