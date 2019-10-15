HUNTINGTON — Members of Huntington City Council will hear the first reading of an ordinance Tuesday, Oct. 15, to raise the pay for their salaries and the mayor’s.
Any pay increases would not take effect until after next year’s municipal election.
Also during the meeting, council members will vote on resolutions to purchase new equipment at the Huntington Sanitary Board and resolutions for new and returning board appointments. Huntington City Council will meet 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall. The meeting was moved from its usual day on Monday because of the Columbus Day observance.
Council members are required to address compensation for the mayor and City Council by ordinance every four years. During a Sept. 23 city Administration and Finance Committee meeting, city attorney Scott Damron said now is an appropriate time to address salaries before candidates begin filing in January for the 2020 election.
“So this is the right time to consider this, a little bit over a year before the election,” he said. “It would also provide anyone who is seeking to run for any position, (they) would have knowledge of what the compensation to be paid is.”
If approved, the proposal would change the mayor’s annual salary in 2021 to $114,500, and council members would see at least a 6% cost-of-living increase added to their base salaries. Mayor Steve Williams currently makes $85,000 a year, while the 11 City Council members each make $7,500 a year.
The mayor’s compensation may only change at the end of the previous term and council members’ compensation may only change one year after the passage of an ordinance. That means any changes the council members decide would not go into affect until Jan. 1, 2021, after their terms and the mayor’s terms have expired.
Committee members said they believe the mayor should be paid comparable to other cities’ mayors, some of which make more than $100,000. The ordinance will require a second reading before it may be voted on. Huntington Mayor Steve Williams said he would seek a third and final term in next year’s municipal election.
Also Tuesday, council members will vote on resolutions to purchase a new Dodge Ram and three dump truck chassis with dump beds for the Sanitary Board division.
They will also vote on several board re-appointments and one appointment:
- Alan Morrison, to be reappointed to the Huntington Municipal Development Authority.
- Jim Rorrer, to be reappointed to the Huntington Municipal Development Authority.
- John Stephens, to be reappointed to the Huntington Municipal Development Authority.
- Joe Williams, to be reappointed to the Huntington Municipal Development Authority.
- Jim Morgan, to be reappointed to the Huntington Municipal Development Authority.
- Cathy Burns, to be appointed to the Huntington Urban Renewal Authority.
- Howard Anderson, to be reappointed to the Huntington Board of Zoning Appeals.
