HUNTINGTON — Officials with the city of Huntington are hoping to make it easier for the city to acquire, invest and improve properties throughout the city with the creation of the Huntington Building Commission.
This new ordinance along with many other items will be discussed at the upcoming Huntington City Council meeting scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 14.
While the meeting is closed to the public as part of the city’s COVID-19 precautions, it will be broadcast live on Governmental Access Channel 24 on Xfinity Cable, streamed live on the City of Huntington’s website at http://www.cityofhuntington.com/city-government/public-meetings/ and broadcast live on the City of Huntington, WV Facebook page.
Members of the public who would like to submit appropriate comments in advance for any agenda item or for the good and welfare portion of the meeting can do so by emailing City Clerk Barbara Miller at millerb@huntingtonwv.gov or Assistant City Clerk Lisa Adkins at adkinsl@huntingtonwv.gov. The deadline to submit comments is Monday at noon. Those submitting comments should include their name and address in the email.
Council will hear the first reading of the ordinance to establish the Huntington Building Commission Monday night.
Mayor Steve Williams said Huntington is one of the only major cities in the state without a building commission, which is used when cities or counties are looking to acquire properties or to help finance improvements on existing properties.
For the past few decades, Williams said the city has utilized the Huntington Urban Renewal Authority (HURA) and the Huntington Municipal Development Authority (HMDA) when it comes to these types of projects.
While state code does allow for the city to use these bodies in this manner, Williams said HMDA and HURA have many other responsibilities in the city while the building commission would solely be used for the purpose of assisting the city with financing for properties.
“This is a way for us to have one more arrow in our quiver to be able to approach all of the projects that we are undertaking in the city,” Williams said.
The Huntington Building Commission would consist of three commissioners who will meet on an as-needed basis. They will be appointed by the mayor and approved by the city council.
Initially, the commissioners will be appointed to staggered one-, three- and five-year terms. At the conclusion of the term of each initial commissioner, successors will be appointed to five-year terms.
The commissioners will not receive any compensation as part of their appointment.
In other business, council will vote on a resolution authorizing the city to apply for a 2020-21 Land and Water Conversation Fund grant in order to fund the 14th Street West Gazebo Park Improvement Project.
The project is estimated to cost $240,000, with the grant providing $120,000 and a matching $120,000 to be provided by Renewall Inc., a nonprofit corporation.
The 14th Street West Gazebo Park Improvement Project includes bringing the gazebo into ADA compliance, new pavers, landscaping, additional walkways connecting the parking lot to The Market and improvements to the crosswalk and lighting.
Council will also vote on resolutions to purchase equipment for the Huntington Fire and Police departments.
The Huntington Fire Department is looking to purchase 73 sets of turnout gear.
Turnout gear is the protective gear firefighters wear when they go into a house fire and protects them from temperatures of up to 600 degrees Fahrenheit, Huntington Fire Chief Jan Rader told council members during a previous committee meeting.
The gear will be purchase from Red Hot Fire Equipment in Prichard for a total cost of $125,845.43. The gear will be paid for using funds from the fire department’s uniform/safety gear budget line item.
Rader said this purchase will allow all of the firefighters to have two sets of turnout gear.
The fire department is also seeking approval to purchase various COVID-19 equipment.
The equipment will be purchased from Johnson’s Fire Equipment Company of Wellston, Ohio, for a total cost of $279,700.60 and will be paid for using funds secured by the fire department through the Community Development Block Grant.
As part of its transition in firearms, the Huntington Police department is seeking the approval of council for several firearm accessories.
The purchase will include 120 triple magazine pouches, 20 double magazine pouches, 120 weapon mounted flashlights, 30 single magazine pouches, 30 combination magazine pouch/ handcuff holder, 120 duty holsters and 30 administrative concealment holsters.
The equipment will be purchase from Markl Supply Company Inc. in Pittsburgh for a total cost of $30,252.50 and will be paid for using funds from HPD’s asset forfeiture funds.
Council members will vote also vote on a resolution to amend the city’s 2020-21 fiscal year budget.
Changes to the budget including adding $250,000 to the contributions-economic development line item for the COVID-19 digital action plans.
The budget for the mayor’s office is also being increased by $51,847 for the newly created position of constituent services.
The finance department is also receiving an increase in its budget of $42,811 for the newly created position of revenue compliance officer.
The increases for these budgets will come from the city’s contingency line item, bringing it down to roughly $5.89 million.