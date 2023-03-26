HUNTINGTON — The Huntington City Council will convene for a regular meeting at 7:30 p.m. Monday in the city council chambers in city hall.
The meeting comes after two days’ worth of discussion of the proposed budget for the fiscal year 2023-24 earlier this month.
The proposed budget includes a raise for all city employees and the highest-ever proposed budget for the city’s police and fire departments. If approved, the budget’s general fund would be the largest in the city’s history at $70,269,644, a $5 million increase from last year.
During Monday’s meeting, the council is set to vote on a resolution to approve the budget estimate for the upcoming fiscal year.
The council will also vote to accept the conditions of a West Virginia Infrastructure and Jobs Development Council grant for extending sewer services to the Sunset Drive area of Huntington.
The extension was approved at a previous meeting. The area is one of a few within city limits that does not have city sewer service infrastructure.
The council is set to fast-track a resolution from the public works committee that would approve a change to the Memorial Park retaining wall project to include the installation of additional drainage and new inlets.
The council will also vote on a resolution authorizing Mayor Steve Williams appointment of Dave Traube to the Huntington Area Convention & Visitors Bureau Board of Directors.
