HUNTINGTON — Huntington City Council will meet at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 11, in council chambers at Huntington City Hall with a light agenda.
Nine new members were sworn in at a special meeting Jan. 4. Council has only two returning members, Jennifer Wheeler and Mike Shockley.
While the meeting is closed to the public as part of the city’s COVID-19 precautions, it will be broadcast live on Governmental Access Channel 24 on Xfinity Cable and streamed live on the City of Huntington’s website at http://www.cityofhuntington.com/city-government/public-meetings/.
Members of the public who would like to submit appropriate comments in advance for any agenda item or for the good and welfare portion of the meeting can do so by emailing City Clerk Barbara Miller at millerb@huntingtonwv.gov or Assistant City Clerk Lisa Adkins at adkinsl@huntingtonwv.gov. The deadline to submit comments is noon Monday. Those submitting comments should include their name and address in the email.