The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

city hall blox
Buy Now

Huntington City Hall is pictured in this May 2020 file photo.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — The Huntington City Council will vote Monday on several bridge repairs or replacements across the city.

The bridges would be rehabilitated or replaced by the West Virginia Department of Transportation. The bridges the council could approve for work include the Madison Avenue Arch Bridge, the Harvey Road Bridge, the Whitaker Boulevard Bridge, the first Wilson Court Bridge, the Beechwood Street Bridge, the 12th Street Bridge and the Enslow Boulevard Bridge.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you