HUNTINGTON — The Huntington City Council will vote Monday on several bridge repairs or replacements across the city.
The bridges would be rehabilitated or replaced by the West Virginia Department of Transportation. The bridges the council could approve for work include the Madison Avenue Arch Bridge, the Harvey Road Bridge, the Whitaker Boulevard Bridge, the first Wilson Court Bridge, the Beechwood Street Bridge, the 12th Street Bridge and the Enslow Boulevard Bridge.
The council will also vote on a resolution that would approve the fiscal year 2023 action plan, including community development block grants, home investment partnerships and the Emergency Solutions Grant Programs with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
The council will hear the second reading of two ordinances to close 22nd Street and 2nd Avenue and consider them abandoned and to repeal a prior ordinance that abandoned a portion of 24th Street. The portion of 24th Street was closed to accommodate the initially planned location of the new Marshall University baseball stadium. The stadium location moved, and the ordinance abandoning the portion on 22nd Street and 2nd Avenue would allow the city to sell the land to the university at a heavily discounted rate.
The council will also hear the first reading of an ordinance that would rezone a portion of land on 3rd Avenue near the Marshall University athletic facilities from R-2 residential to C-1 commercial, which would allow the construction of both housing and business development.
The council will vote on a resolution to authorize the mayor to enter into a contract with Stantec Consulting Services for a feasibility study for Harris Riverfront Park and the Adams Landing area.
The council will also vote on two budget revisions, one for the general fund and one for the coal severance fund.
