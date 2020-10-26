HUNTINGTON — Huntington City Council will vote on whether to extend its fee and tax relief package to the end of 2020 during its meeting at 7:30 p.m. Monday.
While the meeting is closed to the public as part of the city’s COVID-19 precautions, it will be broadcast live on Governmental Access Channel 24 on Xfinity Cable, streamed live on the City of Huntington’s website at http://www.cityofhuntington.com/city-government/public-meetings/ and broadcast live on the City of Huntington, WV Facebook page.
Members of the public who would like to submit appropriate comments in advance for any agenda item or for the good and welfare portion of the meeting can do so by emailing City Clerk Barbara Miller at millerb@huntingtonwv.gov or Assistant City Clerk Lisa Adkins at adkinsl@huntingtonwv.gov. The deadline to submit comments will be noon on Monday. Those submitting comments should include their name and address in the email.
The fee and tax relief package was initially approved by council in March in response to the coronavirus outbreak as a way to lessen the financial burden on residents and businesses.
The package eliminates the $20-per-month refuse fee for residents, as well as reduces the business and occupation tax for retail shops and restaurants in the city from .25% to 0%.
If approved, the fee and tax reduction will be in effect until Dec. 31.
In other business, council members will vote on a resolution for the purchase of 35 Kenwood radios as well as all the related items that go with the radios through the State of West Virginia procurement program.
The radios will be purchase from Discount Communications and Electronics in Alum, West Virginia, for $54,890.50.
The radios will be paid for using a fiscal year 2019 Homeland Security Grant.
Council members will also vote on the reappointment of Mike Emerson to the Huntington Municipal Development Authority.