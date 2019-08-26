HUNTINGTON — Huntington City Council members will vote Monday whether to approve a new contract between the police union and the city.
Monday is also the final day for people to file to replace the Council District 9 seat vacated by former council member Tina Brooks, who resigned for personal reasons earlier this month.
Huntington City Council meets at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 26, in the City Council chambers at Huntington City Hall. A regular meeting of the Council's Administration and Finance Committee will convene at 6:15 p.m.
Following a two-month deadline extension, City Council members will review a new contract between the city and the Huntington FOP Gold Star Lodge No. 65 (FOP), the labor union representing city police officers.
The original deadline to approve a new contract was June 30, but council members agreed to extend the deadline to the end of August. At the time, city officials said the contract was already drafted, but required more proofreading.
City council members previously approved a $14.5 million budget for the police department for fiscal year 2019-20. In that total, an increase of $670,855 was set aside for wages and salaries.
Meanwhile, the city is still in negotiations with International Association of Fire Fighters Local 289 (IAFF), the city's firefighters union. The deadline for a new contract was set to expire June 30, but was extended three months to Sept. 30.
That extension was necessary because the city wasn't far along in negotiations with the firefighters union, former city manager Cathy Burns said at the time.
Both the police department's and the fire department's current two-year contracts were approved by city council in late 2017.
Monday is the deadline to submit applications to replace the vacant seat for Council District 9, which makes up part of the Guyandotte, Altizer and Arlington Park neighborhoods.
Former council member Tina Brooks announced her resignation in a letter read by chairman Mark Bates prior to the Aug. 12 council meeting. Brooks said she was resigning for personal reasons.
The City Clerk's Office at City Hall is accepting applications until 4:30 p.m. Monday. Applications should include the person's name, address, phone number, education, work experience and civic involvement. The application must be signed before City Clerk Barbara Miller, Assistant City Clerk Lisa Adkins or a notary.
Qualified individuals must be a U.S. citizen, a West Virginia resident and a resident of Huntington and District 9. They must remain as residents of the district for the duration of the term. They also may not hold any other public office.
Council members will take two days to review applications before holding a special call meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28. City council members will then select the replacement.
The District 9 term expires Dec. 31, 2020, meaning the incoming council member would need to win in the 2020 primary and general elections to hold on to the seat.
Travis Crum is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. He may be reached by phone at 304-526-2801.