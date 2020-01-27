HUNTINGTON — Members of Huntington City Council will vote Monday night on an ordinance requiring owners’ names and contact information be displayed outside structures listed on the city’s vacant building registry.
The information will be displayed on a placard outside each structure on the registry, which is necessary to help first responders contact owners in an emergency, said Scott Damron, city attorney. The placards will also ensure that owners of vacant structures will not remain anonymous, which he said is a problem within the city.
Also Monday, council members will hear the second reading of an ordinance allowing the Huntington Stormwater Utility to secure up to $4 million to make repairs to the 11th Street pump station, which is tilting because of land subsidence.
The proposed placard ordinance would amended the city’s existing laws concerning vacant residential and commercial buildings. Damron said it is modeled after a similar ordinance adopted in Chicago, which requires a red X be on buildings deemed structurally hazardous to first responders.
According to the proposed ordinance, the name of the building’s owner, the owner’s new address and phone number, if available, will be displayed onto the approximately 700 vacant buildings listed on the registry. If a company or corporation owns the building, then the placard would include their registered mailing address and any other relevant contact information. The placards will be at least 12 x 12 inches and will be placed on any new buildings added to the registry after 30 days.
Damron said the placards will help first responders quickly contact owners in an emergency, which is currently difficult to do without some research.
“It will also prevent any owner from being anonymous, which is a problem in the city when we have this decrepit property that no one knows who owns it unless they go to the courthouse,” Damron said. “It also provides public information for anyone that sees the property and wants to know who owns it.”
The placards will be prepared by the Public Works Department’s sign division. They will be paid for by the city, which will be a “nominal” expense because the city already has the ability and materials to print them, Damron said.
According to city code, a building is required to be listed on the registry after being completely vacant for more than 210 consecutive days. However, owners may register their properties as vacant after 30 days with a one-time registration fee. Doing so excludes them from paying the city’s monthly refuse fee. After that, owners are required to pay a fee for each year their property is listed on the registry to cover the expense of police and fire protection. Code enforcement officers may also list a building on the registry if they are made aware of it being vacant.
Also during Monday night’s meeting, council members will hear a proposed ordinance to the Huntington Stormwater Utility to issue sewer revenue bond anticipation notes not to exceed $4 million, which is needed to help repair tilting of the 11th Street pump station due to ground sinking.
Brian Bracey, executive director of the Huntington Sanitary Board, said he is applying grants with the U.S. Economic Development Administration and the Federal Emergency Management Agency. The bond anticipation notes will help fund any grant matching required by the federal agencies, he said.
“This is an aggressive position for us under a very tight timeline,” Bracey said. “So this has to get out ahead, and we have to have the money prepared for the award from either the U.S. EDA or as well as from FEMA.”
Even though the ordinance is on second reading, council members will not vote on it until the third reading takes place next month.
Huntington City Council is at 7:30 p.m. Monday inside Huntington City Hall.