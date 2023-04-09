HUNTINGTON — The Huntington City Council will convene for a regular meeting on Monday at 7:30 p.m. in the city council chambers inside City Hall.
The meeting will include several readings of ordinances and votes on three resolutions. The ordinances include the first readings of an ordinance to create a tax increment financing district in the Highlawn neighborhood of Huntington and an ordinance to authorize the mayor to enter into a contract with the Cabell County Board of Education for a Huntington Police Department officer to be placed at Huntington High School.
The final ordinance is a second reading of an ordinance amending and modifying sewer regulations and septic waste disposal.
Mayor Steve Williams said in the previous city council meeting that the TIF district could be instrumental in revitalizing the Highlawn neighborhood by creating a fund specifically for community projects. If passed, Highlawn would become Huntington’s third TIF district. It has already been approved by the West Virginia Department of Economic Development.
The district’s boundaries would generally fall south of the Ohio River between 20th and 28th streets and is bounded by 6th Avenue and the CSX rail line.
Resolutions scheduled to be voted on include a resolution to authorize the mayor to enter into a contract for a fabric-membrane salt storage structure and a resolution for the city’s street division to purchase a dump truck. The final resolution would approve the 2023-24 budget of the Huntington Municipal Parking Board.
