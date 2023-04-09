The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

city hall blox
Huntington City Hall is pictured in this May 2020 file photo.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — The Huntington City Council will convene for a regular meeting on Monday at 7:30 p.m. in the city council chambers inside City Hall.

The meeting will include several readings of ordinances and votes on three resolutions. The ordinances include the first readings of an ordinance to create a tax increment financing district in the Highlawn neighborhood of Huntington and an ordinance to authorize the mayor to enter into a contract with the Cabell County Board of Education for a Huntington Police Department officer to be placed at Huntington High School.

