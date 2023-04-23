HUNTINGTON — The Huntington City Council will meet for a regular meeting in the city council chambers in City Hall at 7:30 p.m. Monday.
The council is set to vote on three resolutions that will allow the Huntington Sanitary Board to enter into three West Virginia Economic Enhancement grants.
The grants will provide initial funding for design and construction costs for several water infrastructure projects, including new pumps at the 13th Street and 4th Street pump stations.
According to Brian Bracey, executive director of the Huntington Water Quality Board, the pump stations are well past their intended lifespan, with some pumps only operating at a fourth of their original workload. Bracey said the pumps are technology from the 1950s and must be replaced.
The council will hear the first reading of two ordinances that would abandon a portion of 22nd Street near 2nd Avenue and a portion of 24th Street. The abandonment would allow the city to give Marshall University the property for free to construct its baseball stadium.
The council will also hear the second reading of an ordinance that, if passed, would create a tax increment financing (TIF) district in the Highlawn neighborhood of Huntington.
Mayor Steve Williams said at a city council meeting in March that the TIF district could be instrumental in revitalizing the Highlawn neighborhood by creating a fund specifically for community projects.
If passed, Highlawn would become Huntington’s third TIF district, which the West Virginia Department of Economic Development has already approved.
The district’s boundaries would generally fall south of the Ohio River between 20th and 28th streets and be bound by 6th Avenue and the CSX rail line.
