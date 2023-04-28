The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Fairfield Community Development Corporation board member The Rev. Reginald Hill, left; CDC board member Sandra Clements, Huntington Councilman DuRon Jackson; CDC Executive Director RaShad Sanders; CDC board member MaRia Hill; and CDC board member Matthew Plante are shown on April 18.

 Submitted photo

HUNTINGTON — Huntington City Council at-large member DuRon Jackson distributed a portion of his designated American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to the Fairfield Community Development Corporation earlier this month.

Each of Huntington City Council’s 11 members was assigned $100,000 in ARPA funds to distribute to community projects that qualify under the guidelines of the American Rescue Plan Act.

