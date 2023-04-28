Fairfield Community Development Corporation board member The Rev. Reginald Hill, left; CDC board member Sandra Clements, Huntington Councilman DuRon Jackson; CDC Executive Director RaShad Sanders; CDC board member MaRia Hill; and CDC board member Matthew Plante are shown on April 18.
HUNTINGTON — Huntington City Council at-large member DuRon Jackson distributed a portion of his designated American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to the Fairfield Community Development Corporation earlier this month.
Each of Huntington City Council’s 11 members was assigned $100,000 in ARPA funds to distribute to community projects that qualify under the guidelines of the American Rescue Plan Act.
Jackson gave Fairfield CDC Executive Director RaShad Sanders and Fairfield CDC board members a check for $50,000 on April 18. The funds will go toward neighborhood development, financial literacy for Fairfield residents and helping the Fairfield CDC recover from the COVID pandemic, according to a news release.
The Fairfield CDC is a nonprofit created after the City of Huntington won the America’s Best Communities competition and a $3 million grand prize in 2017. The prize served as seed funding to implement a citizen-driven plan to revitalize three neighborhoods in Huntington, one of those being Fairfield, according to the release.
The Fairfield CDC has a goal of enhancing the physical, economic and social aspects of life for all residents who live and work in the predominantly Black neighborhood. Its vision includes creating and maintaining affordable housing and commercial real estate; enhancing educational opportunities for residents; promoting healthy lifestyles; and increasing the economic wealth of residents.
“I appreciate Mayor Williams giving City Council members the opportunity to invest in our communities and help them recover from the COVID-19 pandemic with American Rescue Plan Act funds,” Jackson said in the release. “The Fairfield Community Development Corporation is the perfect vehicle through which to accomplish that goal, and I look forward to seeing the CDC continue its exemplary work in Fairfield.”
The City of Huntington received $40,628,967 in ARPA funds in 2021. The funding is meant to help communities across the country recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The ARPA funding will allow us to serve the most important thing in the Fairfield Community, and that is the people,” Sanders said.
