BARBOURSVILLE - Conductor Kimo Furumoto and the 55-member Huntington Symphony Orchestra continued its Picnic with the Pops series Saturday at the Barboursville Park.
The performance featured soulful country crooner John Berry, a South Carolina native who has placed 20 singles on the country charts.
The orchestra's next concert will take place Aug. 17 at Harris Riverfront Park in Huntington with Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Mary Wilson of The Supremes. Wilson remained with the group following the departures of other original members before her own departure in 1977. Wilson has since released three solo albums, five singles and two best-selling autobiographies.
Tickets may be purchased at http://huntingtonsymphony.org. General admission tickets are $20 and $45 for reserved tickets. Tickets for an eight-seat table cost $405.