WAYNE — Middle school softball teams in Wayne County decided to cancel a tournament championship after a press box collapsed at Wayne High School over the weekend, injuring several players and adults at a game.
Five people were inside the press box at Wayne County High School when the floor gave way, while several others were beneath it during a middle school softball tournament on Saturday, the county school district said in a statement.
Superintendent of Wayne County Schools Todd Alexander told local media six students and three adults were taken for medical attention after Saturday’s collapse.
“Looks like everyone’s going to be fine,” Alexander said without elaborating on the extent of the injuries. “We’re extremely grateful for that.”
Three players and an adult were upstairs in the box and the others were either under the collapse or in the area of the wreckage. Two players were flown from the field for medical treatment.
Vinson Middle School softball coach Chana Dixon said this week it wouldn’t be the right thing to do to expect Wayne Middle School to carry on given the circumstances.
“In light of the recent events, there will not be a Wayne County Softball Championship game against Wayne Middle School and Vinson Middle School softball teams,” she said in a social media post. “Out of respect for all our players and families in Wayne County that were there yesterday, it would be very insensitive of us to even participate in such a game.”
One of the two most critically injured was admitted to a local hospital for her injuries which included “deep pelvic trauma,” and another was treated for a concussion. All those injured have been released.
Alexander, who was called to the scene following the incident, said to his knowledge there were three Wayne Middle School students and one adult upstairs in the box while more players and adults were below the area in which the floor collapsed.
The cause of the collapse remains uncertain and is being investigated.
“We will be taking the proper steps to look into the cause of the floor giving way, but at this time we are more concerned with our students and making sure of their well-being,” he said. “Right now our thoughts and prayers are with all those involved as well as family and friends.”
Emergency crews from Wayne, Ceredo and Prichard responded to the scene as well as helicopter services.
