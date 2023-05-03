The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Press Box Collapse West Virginia
Buy Now

In this photo provided by WSAZ, people stand behind caution tape as they look at a press box that partially collapsed at the softball field at Wayne High School in Wayne W.Va., Saturday, April 29.

 Jacob Innis | The Associated Press

WAYNE — Middle school softball teams in Wayne County decided to cancel a tournament championship after a press box collapsed at Wayne High School over the weekend, injuring several players and adults at a game.

Five people were inside the press box at Wayne County High School when the floor gave way, while several others were beneath it during a middle school softball tournament on Saturday, the county school district said in a statement.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you